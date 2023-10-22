"Dallas I won't fail y'all" - Sha'Carri Richardson on stadium being named after her

The John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, Texas has been named after Sha'Carri Richardson, recognizing her remarkable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Her noteworthy performance in the Hungarian capital includes a gold medal in the women's 100m with a time of 10.65 seconds, a bronze medal in the 200m, and a gold medal in the 4x100m women's team relay, for which she has been nominated for the Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023.

The stadium, which is part of the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex is owned and managed by the Dallas Independent School District, where Richardson completed her elementary and high school studies.

Richardson, who has an outstanding high school track and field record, took to social media to share a glimpse of the stadium and expressed her astonishment.

"Full Circle of Lifee," Richardson wrote.

"ShaCarri Richardson stadium Is unreal," she expressed.

"Dallas I won't fail y'all," the world champion added.

Richardson's Instagram story

The 23-year-old even shared an old video of her competing in a race at the John Kincaide Stadium.

"To go from running at Kincaide that moled a BIG part of who I am," Richardson wrote.

Richardson's Instagram story

Richardson's accolades from high school include the top ten fastest women in history at the age of 19 with a record of 10.75 seconds during the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, 100m title at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in 2016, and USATF Junior Olympics in 2017 as well as the University Interscholastic League in the 100m, when she clocked in 11.28 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson attends the F1 sprint race in Texas

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes pose for a photo with Sha'Carri Richardson in Parc Ferme after the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Sha'Carri Richardson attended the F1 sprint race, United States Grand Prix held at Circuit of the Americas in her hometown Dallas, Texas on October 21, 2023.

Richardson was seen having a great time and shared pictures with Lewis Hamilton, who shared it on his Instagram story.

Richardson's Instagram story

Carrie Schreiner, racing driver from Germany, who was also competing in the race, shared a picture with Richardson and wrote,

"It was sooooo cool to meet you."

"A real role model," she wrote.

Richardson reposted the picture on her Instagram story and wrote,

"2 carris that's a lot of speed ."

Richardson's Instagram story

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing dominated the race followed by Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.