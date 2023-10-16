What is Sha’Carri Richardson’s nationality? Everything you need to know about the athlete’s ethnicity

Sha’Carri Richardson, 23, is an American, born in Dallas, Texas. Growing up, the athlete faced a troubled childhood, as she was abandoned by her biological mother at a young age. However, amidst a tough beginning, she resorted to track and field to bring solace to her mind.

When Richardson was abandoned by her biological mother, she was brought up under the care of her grandmother, Betty Harp, and aunt. While she passionately pursued track and field, she was supported by them.

Even today, when Richardson is a successful athlete, she expresses immense credit to her grandmother and aunty for their support.

Although Sha’Carri Richardson had their love and support, she was absolutely shattered when she heard about her biological mother’s death in 2021. So much so, that she consumed marijuana during the Olympic Trials that year to deal with the pain while bearing the pressure of qualifying.

Richardson at Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After the trials, Richardson opened up to NBC about her mother’s death, saying:

"I'm still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and I'm still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do have on this Earth proud."

She also expressed that she might put on a poker face while she is competing on the track but nobody knows the pain and struggle that she hides behind it. She added:

"And I'll highly grateful to them. Without them, there would be no me. without my grandmother, there would be no Sha'carri Richardson. So my family is my everything. My everything until the day I'm done.”

Sha’Carri Richardson faced a hard time after consuming marijuana in 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson at Day 6 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson consumed marijuana to cope with her biological mother’s death but she had to face the repercussions of it. She had qualified for her first ever Olympics by winning in the women’s 100 m race in the Olympic Trials. However, during a drug test, she was tested positive for THC consumption.

As a result, she was put on a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). It also led to her disqualification from competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

That year, she returned to compete in the 2021 Prefontaine Classic but was placed last in the women’s 100m race. Richardson tried to prove herself again in 2022 by competing in the US National Championships but failed to excel in the 100m and 200m races.

Eventually, Sha’Carri Richardson got her breakthrough this year. Richardson managed to make it to the world championship in Bupadest and also won two gold medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay race and a bronze medal in the 200 race.