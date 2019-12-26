Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Tokyo 2020 edition

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 24th to August 9th in the coming year.

One of the world's most famous sporting event, the Summer Olympics, will kick off in the capital city of Japan, Tokyo as its gets ready to host the multi-sporting extravaganza event,

The world's best athletes will amke their way to Tokyo as the action kicks off from the 24th of July, 2020 till the end of the events on 9th August, 2020. Some of the sports will have their preliminary rounds from 22nd August as well.

This is the second time in the history of the Summer Olympics that Tokyo has been chosen as the host city of the Games, the first being back in 1964 thereby becoming the first Asian city to host the Summer Olympics for two times.

The Venue - National Stadium

The New National Stadium has gotten ready ahead of time for the opening ceremony of the Olympics

The central venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is the New National Stadium which is a multi purpose sports facility located in Kasumigaoka, Tokyo. The stadium will serve as the main stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the major arena for the track and field events.

The New National Stadium was built after the demolition of the old stadium at the same spot in May 2015 setting the stage for the creation of the current venue.

The stadium underwent a design change from the original concept after the Japanese government deemed it financially unviable at the initial cost. Architect Kengo Kuma worked with Taisei Corporation to build the stadium after the necessary approvals at an estimated cost of $1.43 billion.

The Stadium is well equipped to tackle the heat around the Tokyo region during the Summer Olympics with proper ventilation and design. It has a capacity of 68,000 for the Olympics which can be further expanded to 80,000.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inaugurated the stadium formally earlier this month and a small ceremony followed by multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt running at the track in the National Stadium. The first piece of competitive action at the National Stadium will be the 2019 Emperor Cup's final to be held on January 1st, 2020.

