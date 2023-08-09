A look at Sha'Carri Richardson's performances in 2023 ahead of the Budapest World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson has earned her place in the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 - 27, 2023. Richardson has shown a great display of performances so far this year.

The 23-year-old seized the opportunity to compete in the upcoming championships at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, on July 6, 2023. She toppled the women's 100m race with a time of 10.82 seconds, leaving behind Brittany Brown.

In the same event, the American sprinter created a world-leading time by running the 100m in 10.71 seconds in the heats. This was later broken by Sherika Jackson in the Jamaican Championships, where she ran in 10.65 seconds.

On May 2023, Richardson won her first Diamond League victory in Doha. She ran a dash of 10.76 seconds, creating a meet record and leaving behind Shericka Jackson, who ran in 10.85 seconds.

In April 2023, Richardson competed in the Miramar Invitational, where she completed the 100m sprint in an impressive 10.57 seconds to win a gold medal. This could have become the fourth-fastest time run by any woman. The time was then converted into 10.77 seconds due to a 4.1 m/s tailwind.

She has shown a strong performance this season by completing the races in under 11 seconds. Richarson would be competing at this year's World Athletics Championship after being suspended from the 2022 Eugene Championship and she had also missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The inspiration behind Sha'Carri Richardson's look

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m in Diamond League 2023 meeting at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Sha'Carri Richardson has always been an out-of-the-ordinary athlete in the lineup. She has always been confident about her appearance. The American sprinter gets her inspiration from Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as "Flo-Jo".

Richardson is frequently spotted with her bright-colored hair, long nails, and long lashes. Her appearance has also been inspired by her grandmother. The sprinter keeps posting about her appearances on social media and the fans can't stop gushing over her confident style.

Her powerful confidence has amassed a huge number of followers across her social media profiles. She has a following of 2.4M on Instagram and 491.5K on Twitter.

Richardson also got a shoutout from rapper Drake in his "No Friends in the Industry" song, released in 2021.