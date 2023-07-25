"Budapest UP NEXT" - Sha'Carri Richardson gets ready for upcoming World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson took to social media to announce that she was all set to compete in her next race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, to be held in Budapest next month.

The American posted a story on Instagram as she wrote about her first season. The sprinter stated that she was happy with the process of learning and that she knew when to put in the effort and when to not.

"My first real season and I'm loving the process of learning myself, pushing myself as well as knowing when to be still", she wrote.

"Budapest UP NEXT", she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson posted a story on her Instagram

The 23-year-old won at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland on July 16, where she ran a thrilling dash of 100m in 10.76 seconds. This came after her splendid win at the USATF Outdoor Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 7, where Richardson completed the race in 10.71 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Sherika Jackson competing in World Athletics Championships would be a sight to look for

Sha'Carri Richardson after winning the 100m finals in Diamond League 2023 held in Kalifa International Stadium on May 05, 2023, in Doha Qatar

The 2023 World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest will have a star-studded line-up. Along with Sherika Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson will also be competing with the top Jamaican sprinter, Elaine Thompson, who has won the Olympic gold medal five times, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has three Olympic gold medals to her name so far.

The past displays from Richardson and Jackson prove that their face-off at the World Championships is unmissable. After Richardson ran a thrilling 10.71 seconds dash at the USATF, Sherika Jackson flared up with 10.65 seconds in the Jamaican Nationals. Jackson broke Richardson's record within 24 hours.

In the Silesia meeting of the Diamond League on July 16, Richardson left the Jamaican behind by running a spectacular dash of 10.76 seconds. The Jamaican had to settle for second place, with a time of 10.78 seconds.

In the first meeting of the 2023 Diamond League series, held on May 5, in Doha, Qatar; the American toppled Jackson in the 100m finals with a time of 10.76 seconds. Jackson settled for the second position with a time of 10.85 seconds.

The face-off between the American and the Jamaican athletes would hence be a show to watch for in Budapest, Hungary.