When and where are the World Athletics Championships 2023 being held?

The countdown for one of the world's greatest athletic events has started. The World Athletics Championships 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 19 to August 23, 2023.

The National Athletics Center in Budapest, Hungary, will play host to the World Athletics Championships 2023, which will take place just one year after the previous event.

Due to COVID-19, the event is being held for consecutive years, otherwise, it is a biennial tournament, that is, held every two years.

Events to be held in World Athletics Championships 2023

The Championships include 49 athletics competitions for men, women, and mixed teams, including

100 meters

4 x 100-meter relay

200 meters

400 meters

4 x 400-meter relay

4 x 400-meter relay (mixed)

800 meters

1500 meters

5000 meters

10,000 meters

Marathon

3000-meter steeplechase

110-meter (men)/100-meter (women) hurdles

400-meter hurdles

High Jump

Pole Vault

Long Jump

Triple Jump

Shot Put

Discus Throw

Hammer Throw

Javelin Throw

Decathlon (Men)/Heptathlon (Women)

20km race walk

50km race walk

Qualifications standards for World Athletics Championships 2023

There are three options for athletes to qualify for the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The simplest way is to achieve the qualifying requirements for the global athletics championships during any sanctioned World Athletics event within the designated qualification timeframe.

Athletes can also qualify based on where they are ranked in the world at the conclusion of the qualification season. The number of athletes who qualify directly determines the number of seats available through the rankings.

The third way to qualify is through placing in certain sports competitions. For the majority of individual events, the reigning area and continental champions are qualified to compete in Budapest 23.

At the World Athletics Championships, each federation (country) may enter a maximum of three participants in each event. The maximum number of entrants for relay races is one team per country.

The winners of certain sports competitions, such as the 2022 Diamond League, Continental Tour, Hammer Throw, Race Walk Challenge, and Combined Events Challenge, are also eligible for wild card admissions.

The qualification period for the World Athletics Championships 2023 has been confirmed by World Athletics. Here are the criteria that competitors must meet in order to be eligible to compete at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Event Men Women 100m 10.00s 11.08s 200m 20.16s 22.60s 400m 45.00s 51.00s 800m 1:44.70s 1:59.80s 1500m/mile standard 3:34.20 (3:51.00) 4:03.50 (4:22.00) 5000m/5km road 13:07.00 14:57.00 10,000m/10km road 27:10.00 30:40.00 Marathon 02:09:40 02:28:00 3000m steeplechase 8:15.00 9:23.00 110m hurdles 13.28s - 100m hurdles - 12.78s 400m hurdles 48.70s 54.90s High jump 2.32m 1.97m Pole vault 5.81m 4.71m Long jump 8.25m 6.85m Triple jump 17.20m 14.52m Shot put 21.40m 18.80m Discus throw 67m 64.20m Hammer throw 78.00m 73.60m Javelin throw 85.20m 63.80m Heptathlon - 6480 pts Decathlon 8460 pts - 20km race walk 01:20:10 01:29:20 35km race walk 02:29:40 02:51:30 4x100m relay Top 12 at WR 2023* + 4 from Top Lists Top 12 at WR 2023 + 4 from Top Lists 4x400m relay Top 12 at WR 2023 + 4 from Top Lists Top 12 at WR 2023 + 4 from Top Lists 4x400m mixed relay Top 12 at WR 2023 + 4 from Top Lists Top 12 at WR 2023 + 4 from Top Lists

Media coverage

The World Athletics Championships 2023 television rights in the US are owned by NBC Sports.

History of World Athletics Championships

The concept of an athletics world championship existed long before the inaugural competition in 1983. The IAAF determined in 1913 that the Olympic Games would be the Athletics World Championships.

For more than 50 years, this was deemed appropriate until the late 1960s, when the desire of many IAAF members to host their own World Championships started to develop. The independent Athletics World Championships were approved in 1976 in Puerto Rico at the IAAF Council Meeting.

The men's 50 km walk was eliminated from the Olympic schedule before the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, prompting the creation of the World Athletics Championships, the biannual world championship of athletics.

A total of 18 editions of the championships have been held till now. The World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest will be the 19th edition. The 20th edition is scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

