When and where are the World Athletics Championships 2023 being held?

The countdown for one of the world's greatest athletic events has started. The World Athletics Championships 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 19 to August 23, 2023.
The National Athletics Center in Budapest, Hungary, will play host to the World Athletics Championships 2023, which will take place just one year after the previous event.
Due to COVID-19, the event is being held for consecutive years, otherwise, it is a biennial tournament, that is, held every two years.
Events to be held in World Athletics Championships 2023
The Championships include 49 athletics competitions for men, women, and mixed teams, including
- 100 meters
- 4 x 100-meter relay
- 200 meters
- 400 meters
- 4 x 400-meter relay
- 4 x 400-meter relay (mixed)
- 800 meters
- 1500 meters
- 5000 meters
- 10,000 meters
- Marathon
- 3000-meter steeplechase
- 110-meter (men)/100-meter (women) hurdles
- 400-meter hurdles
- High Jump
- Pole Vault
- Long Jump
- Triple Jump
- Shot Put
- Discus Throw
- Hammer Throw
- Javelin Throw
- Decathlon (Men)/Heptathlon (Women)
- 20km race walk
- 50km race walk
Qualifications standards for World Athletics Championships 2023
There are three options for athletes to qualify for the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.
The simplest way is to achieve the qualifying requirements for the global athletics championships during any sanctioned World Athletics event within the designated qualification timeframe.
Athletes can also qualify based on where they are ranked in the world at the conclusion of the qualification season. The number of athletes who qualify directly determines the number of seats available through the rankings.
The third way to qualify is through placing in certain sports competitions. For the majority of individual events, the reigning area and continental champions are qualified to compete in Budapest 23.
At the World Athletics Championships, each federation (country) may enter a maximum of three participants in each event. The maximum number of entrants for relay races is one team per country.
The winners of certain sports competitions, such as the 2022 Diamond League, Continental Tour, Hammer Throw, Race Walk Challenge, and Combined Events Challenge, are also eligible for wild card admissions.
The qualification period for the World Athletics Championships 2023 has been confirmed by World Athletics. Here are the criteria that competitors must meet in order to be eligible to compete at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.
Media coverage
The World Athletics Championships 2023 television rights in the US are owned by NBC Sports.
History of World Athletics Championships
The concept of an athletics world championship existed long before the inaugural competition in 1983. The IAAF determined in 1913 that the Olympic Games would be the Athletics World Championships.
For more than 50 years, this was deemed appropriate until the late 1960s, when the desire of many IAAF members to host their own World Championships started to develop. The independent Athletics World Championships were approved in 1976 in Puerto Rico at the IAAF Council Meeting.
The men's 50 km walk was eliminated from the Olympic schedule before the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, prompting the creation of the World Athletics Championships, the biannual world championship of athletics.
A total of 18 editions of the championships have been held till now. The World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest will be the 19th edition. The 20th edition is scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan.