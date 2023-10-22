2023 F1 US Grand Prix: Full lineup for the Sprint race explored

The nail-biting Sprint Shootout at the 2023 F1 US Grand Prix came to an end as Max Verstappen got himself yet another pole, splitting the competition by just 0.055 seconds.

The Sprint Shootout, which determines the driver lineup for Formula 1's Sprint race, witnessed some adrenaline-filled action at the Circuit of The Americas for the US Grand Prix. This is the first time that a Sprint race is being held on the track, and it is Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, the 2023 world champion, who will start the race at the front. Following him was Charles Leclerc, who was just 0.055 seconds behind him. Amazingly enough, the top four drivers were split by a total of just a tenth of a second. Here is the entire driver lineup for the Sprint up ahead.

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 4 Lando Norris McLaren 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 7 Sergio Perez Red Bull 8 George Russell Mercedes 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 19 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 20 Logan Sargeant Williams

The qualifying for the main event of the US Grand Prix looked similar, but with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the pole after Verstappen had his final lap time deleted due to a track limits violation. Lando Norris, who will be starting the Sprint at P4 will have the opportunity to challenge Leclerc, while Hamilton, Sainz, and Russell will try to hold Max Verstappen in P6.

How do the teams look post-qualifying and Sprint Shootout at the US Grand Prix?

The results of both qualifying sessions have brought to one certain conclusion that Red Bull is still the car to beat, but their 'dominance' seems to be shortened by the likes of Ferrari and McLaren. The single-lap pace between the three seems to be almost indistinguishable, and Mercedes is trying to get into the group as well.

McLaren has developed surprisingly well and could attack Ferrari with the pace, but the latter will be looking forward to winning more races after becoming the first (and so far only) team to win a race other than RBR.

While these teams will have a lot to compete for, there would be a rather serious conversation going on in the Aston Martin garage. The team had a great start to the season, but their form seems to have only worsened since. Fernando Alonso qualified only P12 for the Sprint and P17 for the race. Their competitiveness has dropped from being at the top to the midfield, and might as well be at the back of the grid during the main event for the US Grand Prix.

However that might turn out, it is sure that F1's second trip to the country this season for the US Grand Prix is set to be filled with some wheel-to-wheel racing action.