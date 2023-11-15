"I am dying over here, worth a read" - Michael Johnson reacts to a mother's "What would Sha'Carri Richardson do" reaction during a race

Michael Johnson couldn't control his amusement after hearing an incident about two mothers racing in a school's parking lot.

A mother took inspiration from Sha'Carri Richardson after she found herself in a difficult situation, racing against another kid's mother. Narrating the incident on her X account (@MissSassbox), the woman said she was dropping off her kid at the school when another kid yelled at her son, saying:

"My mom is faster than your mom and your mom is chubby so she's not fast."

To which her son replied:

" My mama is chubby but she wins all the time."

Upon hearing this, the other kid's mother apparently challenged her to a race, with a bet that included handling the rest of the PTA meeting for the year. She accepted the challenge and prepared for the race by removing anything that was not aerodynamic including her shoes.

The other kid's mother chose to run with her shoes on. The two women lined up for the race, with their kids witnessing. As soon as the principal blew his whistle, the women stormed off, when only after a few meters the other kid's mother tripped and fell.

Without looking back or hesitating, the mother of the first kid said she thought about how world champion Sha'Carri Richardson would react in a similar situation. The woman conveyed:

"I asked myself what Sha'Carri Richardson would do and I (THINK) I went faster. I hit the end of the parking lot and screamed like in The Color Purple when they separated Celine and Nettie," she wrote.

Check out the user's tweet in full below:

After reading about the incident, the retired American athlete, Johnson, couldn't suppress his delight. He reposted the story on his social media profile and wrote,

"I am dying over here! Worth a read. “What would Sha’Carri do?”

Richardson, 23, won gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary with a 10.65-second run.

Why did Michael Johnson return his 2000 Sydney Olympic Gold medal?

A portrait of Olympic and World Championship Gold medal winner and American sprinter, Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson has had a legendary career. He secured four Olympic gold medals and eight world championship gold medals during his career.

Johnson became the first male Olympian to defend his Olympic title in 400m, doing so at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. During that particular Olympics, Johnson secured a gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay event.

In 2008, Antonio Pettigrew, a teammate who also contributed to the team's victory in the 400m, admitted in court using banned performance-enhancing substances. Johnson, who was retired by then, decided to return his gold medal to the IOC, as he believed it was stained.