"What the hell is happening?" - Michael Johnson reacts as third UK Athletics coach resigns in a month

The retired American sprinter, Michael Johnson was left in astonishment after the third coach from the United Kingdom Athletics (UKA) resigned nine months before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Coach Scott Simpson has decided to resign from UKA. His responsibilities in the UKA involved assisting athletes and their coaches while developing and managing the world-class program. He intends to move back to full-time coaching.

Simpson's major contribution to UK Athletics involves his guidance to Holly Bradshaw, leading her to an Olympic bronze medal in the women's pole vault event. He also mentored Katarina Johnson-Thompson and her coach, Aston Moore. Johnson-Thompson secured a gold medal in the women's heptathlon event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

In October 2023, Stephen Maguire, who served as technical director, was fired by UKA chief executive Jack Buckner. Maguire, who guided the British team to a record-equalling 10 medals in Budapest, left the organization only two months after the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Concerned and confused by the recent state of UK athletics, Michael Johnson took to social media to express his disbelief, saying:

"What the hell is happening with UK Athletics?"

Expand Tweet

Maguire attended the meeting at Loughborough to discuss the financial crisis faced by the UKA, but was instead sacked. In September 2023, a prominent track coach, Benke Blomkvist resigned and returned to Sweden after serving the UKA since 2015.

Michael Johnson reacts as Hayward Field is set to host its eighth Olympic trials

Athletes compete in the Men's 800m during the 2023 Prefontaine Classic and Wanda Diamond League Final at Hayward Field in September 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

The Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon is set to host its eighth Olympic trials from June 21 - 30, 2024.

The venue has previously hosted seven U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials: 1972, 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. Michael Johnson questioned the decision to choose Eugene again and inferred that the other cities might be financially incapable of bearing the hosting cost.

Here's what the former sprinter tweeted:

"Why Eugene again? My guess is other cities won’t provide hosting costs and organization support Eugene does. USATF could move it and absorb the costs as an investment in the sport. But are they capable of organizing a successful event?"

Expand Tweet