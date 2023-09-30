"One of the greatest track athletes ever" - Michael Johnson reminisces his idol Alberto Juantorena's legendary feat in 1976 Olympics

Michael Johnson is one of the greatest sprinters in the history of the track and field world. From being the only male athlete to have won both the 200m and the 400m event in the same Olympics, to being the only male athlete to have defended his 400m title in the Olympics, he has achieved some incredible feats in his career.

He won his first individual Olympic medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he achieved the remarkable feat in the 200m and 400m.

Johnson recently took to his social media to reminisce about his idol, Alberto Juantorena, expressing the athlete's greatness and remembering his astonishing achievements.

Juantorena won the men's 400m and the 800m titles at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

"One of the greatest track athletes ever and a personal hero of mine," wrote Johnson. "400/800 double is unbelievable," he added.

Juantorena clinched the gold medal in the men's 400m, clocking a spectacular 44.26 seconds. He then went on to win the men's 800m recording an impressive 1:43.50, and setting a new world record.

The Cuban is the only athlete in history to have won the 400m and 800m titles in the same Olympics.

"Why Eugene again?" - Michael Johnson questions as Hayward Field prepares to host its eight Olympic trials

Athletes compete in men's 110m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic: Diamond League 2023 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Michael Johnson, a prominent track and field figure, raised questions as Eugene, Oregon gets ready to host the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials from June 21 - 30, 2024, at Hayward Field in Oregon.

Johnson asked why Eugene chosen to host the trials was once again and believed that the decision must have been influenced by the financial constraints that are faced by other cities while hosting the events.

“Why Eugene again?” He questioned.

“My guess is other cities won’t provide hosting costs and organization support Eugene does. USATF could move it and absorb the costs as an investment in the sport. But are they capable of organizing a successful event? Remember LA Grand Prix earlier this year," he wrote.

The city has organized the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials seven times, including 1972, 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. It has also hosted the USATF Championships eight times, including 1986, 1993, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2022.