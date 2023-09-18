Eugene Diamond League 2023: Day 2 Results

The final leg of the Diamond League Series, held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, has concluded.

The Day 2 of the event, also known as the Prefontaine Classic, saw a thrilling competition. The much-anticipated men's and women's 200m held fans' attention as world champion Shericka Jackson clinched the trophy in the women's 200m. She left behind Ta Lou Marie-Josee and Strachan Anthonique to clock a spectacular 21.57 seconds.

Andre De Grasse topped the position in men's 200m by clocking an impressive 19.75 seconds. De Grasse left behind Bednarek Kenneth and Knighton Erriyon, who completed their races in 19.95 and 19.97 respectively.

World champion Femke Bol won the women's 400m hurdles ahead of Shamier Little and Clayton Rushell with a time of 53.56 seconds. Another world champion, Grant Holloway, had to settle in second place in the men's 110m hurdles behind Hansle Parchment.

Top 5 of the Eugene Diamond League 2023: Day 2

Femke Bol wins thebwomen's 400m at the Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - 2023 Diamond League

The top five in each event at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League, as per the official website of the Diamond League are attached below:

Women's High Jump

Mahuchikh Yaroslava (UKR): 2.03 Olyslagers Nicola (AUS): 2.03 Topic Angelina (SRB): 1.95 Cunningham Vashti (USA): 1.91 Lake Morgan (GBR): 1.91

Men's Discuss Throw

Denny Matthew (AUS): 68.43 Ceh Kristjan (SLO): 67.64 Stahl Daniel (SWE): 67.36 Gudzius Andrius (LTU): 65.47 Okoye Lawrence (GBR): 65.23

Men's Long Jump

Ehammer Simon (SUI): 8.22 Gayle Tajay (JAM): 8.22 Hashioka Yuki (JPN): 8.15 JUSKA Radek (CZE): 8.10 Lawson Jarrion (USA): 8.02

Men's 800m

Wanyonyi Emmanuel (KEN): 1:42.80 Arop Marco (CAN): 1:42.85 Sedjati Djamel (ALG): 1:43.06 Meziane Yanis (FRA): 1:43.94 Rowden Daniel (GBR): 1:44.21

Women's 5000m

Taye Ejgayehu (ETH): 14:21.52 Rengeruk Lilian Kasait (KEN): 14:40.81 Hailu Lemlem (ETH): 14:42.29 Tanaka Nozomi (JPN): 14:42.38 Monson Alicia (USA): 14:45.98

Men's Pole Vault

Duplantis Armand (SWE): 6.23 Obiena Ernest John (PHI): 5.82 Kendricks Sam (USA): 5.72 Marschall Kurtis (AUS): 5.72 Nilsen Christopher (USA): 5.72

Women's 400m hurdles

Bol Femke (NED): 51.98 Little Shamier (USA): 53.45 Clayton Rushell (JAM): 53.56 Russell Janieve (JAM): 53.60 Cockrell Anna (USA): 54.48

Women's Discuss Throw

Allman Valarie (USA): 68.66 Tausaga Laulauga (USA): 68.36 Perkovic Sandra (CRO): 66.85 Van Klinken Jorinde (NED): 66.03 Pudenz Kristin (GER): 62.96

Men's 3000m

Ingerbrigtsen Jakob (NOR): 7:23.63 Kejelcha Yomif (ETH): 7:23.64 Fisher Grant (USA): 7:25.47 Bekele Telahun Haile (ETH): 7:25.48 Barega Selemon (ETH): 7:26.28

Women's 400m

Paulino Marileidy (DOM): 49.58 Kaczmarek Natalia (POL): 50.38 Klaver Lieke (NED): 50.47 McLeod Candice (JAM): 50.76 Williams Sada (BAR): 51.07

Women's Long Jump

Vuleta Ivana (SRB): 6.85 Brume Ese (NGR): 6.85 Burks Quanesha (USA): 6.77 Buschuehl Brooke (AUS): 6.71 Sawyers Jazmin (GBR): 6.68

Men's 110m Hurdles

Parchment Hansle (JAM): 12.93 Holloway Grant (USA): 13.06 Roberts Daniel (USA): 13.07 Izumiya Shunsuke (JPN): 13.10 Joseph Jason (SUI): 13.12

Women's 110m Hurdles

Amusan Tobi (NGR): 12.33 Camacho-Quinn Jasmine (PUR): 12.38 Harrison Kendra (USA): 12.44 Williams Danielle (JAM): 12.47 Tapper Megan (JAM): 12.48

Men's Shot Put

Kovacs Joe (USA): 22.93 Crouser Ryan (USA): 22.91 Walsh Tom (NZL): 22.69 Fabbri Leonardo (ITA): 22.31 Otterdahl Payton (USA): 21.43

Women's 800m

Mu Athing (USA): 1:54.97 Hodgkinson Keely (GBR): 1:55.19 Goule-Toppin Natoya (JAM): 1:55.96 Moraa Mary (KEN): 1:57.42 Nakaayi Halimah (UGA): 1:58.34

Men's 200m

De Grasse Andre (CAN): 19.76 Bednarek Kenneth (USA): 19.95 Knighton Erriyon (USA): 19.97 Ogando Alexander (DOM): 20.08 King Kyree (USA): 20.16

Women's 200m

Jackson Shericka (JAM): 21.57 Ta Lou Marie-Josee (CIV): 22.10 Strachan Anthonique (BAH): 22.16 Terry Twanisha (USA): 22.21 Neita Daryll (GBR): 22.35

The Day 1 results of the 2023 Diamond League final in Eugene can be found here