Eugene Diamond League 2023: Day 1 Results

The most anticipated, final leg of the 2023 Diamond League series is taking place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, between September 16 and 17, 2023.

Also known as the Prefontaine Classic, the Eugene Diamond League witnessed a power-packed performance on Day 1 of the event. Christian Coleman left behind the world champion, Noah Lyles, in the men's 100m. Coleman clocked an impressive 9.83 seconds, equalling the world lead set by the American. Lyles completed the race in 9.85 seconds.

Shericka Jackson clinched the top position in the women's 100m, clocking a spectacular 10.70 seconds. She surpassed Ta Lou Marie-Josee and Thompson-Herah Elaine who completed their races in 10.75 seconds and 10.79 seconds, respectively. The world champion, Sha'Carri Richardson had to settle in the fourth place, with a time of 10.80 seconds.

Katie Moon earned the top position in the women's pole vault, scaling an impressive height of 4.86m. Moon was followed by Sutej Tina with a height of 4.81m. Morris Sandi finished in third place with a height of 4.71m.

Top 5 of the Eugene Diamond League 2023: Day 1

The top five in each event at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League as per the official website of the Diamond League are attached below:

Women's Javelin Throw

Kitaguchi Haruka (JPN): 63.78 Peeters Tori (NZL): 61.30 Little Mackenzie (AUS): 61.24 Malone Maggie (USA): 60.42 Muze-Sirma Lina (LAT): 59.69

Men's High Jump

Sanghyeok Woo (KOR): 2.35 Kobielski Norbert (POL): 2.33 Harrison JuVaughn (USA): 2.33 Kerr Hamish (NZL): 2.29 Carmoy Thomas (BEL): 2.20

Men's Triple Jump

Diaz Hernandez Andy (ITA): 17.43 Zango Hugues Fabrice (BUR): 17.25 Scott Donald (USA): 16.84 Benard Chris (USA): 16.07

Men's 400m Hurdles

Benjamin Rai (USA): 46.39 Warholm Karsten (NOR): 46.53 McMaster Kryon (IVB): 47.31 Dos Santos Alison (BRA): 47.44 Happio Wilfried (FRA): 47.83

Men's 400m Final

James Kirani (GRN): 44.30 Hall Quincy (USA): 44.44 Norwood Vernon (USA): 44.61 Deadmon Bryce (USA): 44.90 McDonald Rusheen (JAM): 45.10

Men's Javelin Throw

Vadlejch Jakub (CZE): 84.24 Neeraj Chopra (IND): 83.80 Helander Oliver (FIN): 83.74 Mardare Andrian (MDA): 81.79 Thompson Curtis (USA): 77.01

Women's Pole Vault

Katie Moon (USA): 4.86 Sutej Tina (SLO): 4.81 Morris Sandi (USA): 4.71 Murto Wilma (FIN): 4.71 Kennedy Nina (AUS): 4.56

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Yavi Winfred Mutile (BRN): 8.50.66 Chepkoech Beatrice (KEN): 8:51.67 Cherotich Faith (KEN): 8:59.65 Chepkoech Jackline (KEN): 9:01.18 Wondemagegn Zerfe (ETH): 9:05.36

Women's Triple Jump

Rojas Yulimar (VEN): 15.35 Ricketts Shanieka (JAM): 15.03 Williams Kimberly (JAM): 14.61 Derkach Dariya (ITA): 14.52 Lafond Thea (DMA): 14.46

Women's 1500m

Kipyegon Faith (KEN): 3:50.72 Welteji Diribe (ETH): 3:53.93 Muir Laura (GBR): 3:55.16 Hailu Freweyni (ETH): 3:55.68 Hall Linden (AUS): 3:56.92

Men's 100m

Christian Coleman (USA): 9.83 Noah Lyles (USA): 9.85 Omanyala Ferdinand (KEN): 9.85 Thompson Kishane (JAM): 9.87 Bracy-Williams Marvi (USA): 10.01

Women's Shot Put

Ealey Chase (USA): 20.76 Mitton Sarah (CAN): 19.94 Dongmo Auriol (POR): 19.92 Schilder Jessica (NED): 19.88 Ewen Maggie (USA): 19.82

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Koech Simon Kiprop (KEN): 8:06.26 Firewu Samuel (ETH): 8:10.74 Beamish George (NZL): 8:14.01 Wale Getnet (ETH): 8:14.96 Miura Ryuji (JPN): 8:15.45

Women's 100m

Shericka Jackson (JAM): 10.70 Ta Lou Marie-Josee (CIV): 10.75 Thompson-Herah Elaine (JAM): 10.79 Richardson Sha'Carri (USA): 10.80 Terry Twanisha (USA): 10.83

Men 1 Mile

Ingerbrigtsen Jakob (NOR): 3:43.73 Nuguse Yared (USA): 3:43.97 Mills George (GBR): 3:47.65 Garcia Mario (ESP): 3:47.69 Cheruiyot Reynold Kipkorir (KEN): 3:48.06