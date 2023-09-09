“You see that right? The smile, the smirk”- Shericka Jackson celebrates her performance in Brussels, looks forward to Diamond League Final in Eugene

Jamaican athlete Shericka Jackson recently won the 200m race at the Brussels Diamond League on September 8. Her victory has made her positively look forward to competing at the Diamond League Finale scheduled between September 16 to 17 in Eugene, Oregon.

On September 8, Friday, Jackson clocked a striking 21.48s at the 200m race at the Belgian capital. Besides her winning the top spot, her competitor, Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas was second in 22.31s, followed by American Jenna Prandini in 22.47s.

Shericka Jackson’s timing also helped her achieve new milestones. She tried to surpass legendary runner Florence Griffith-Joyner’s unbeatable timing of 21.34s but missed it by 0.14s. However, her timing became the new Diamond League record and the fourth-fastest time ever recorded. This means that she now has four of the six best times in history.

Jackson celebrated her achievement by sharing an Instagram post of her from the race track in Brussels. In her caption, the 29-year-old expressed,

“21.48🔥🔥🔥”

“Diamond League Record, Meeting Record, and 4th Fastest time in history. Oh I also got 2nd&3rd fastest all time😁😁” she added,

“You see that right?? The smile, the smirk”, the athlete expressed her joy.

With this, she also expressed her excitement at competing at the Diamond League Final. Jackson shared a picture of herself along with her team on her Instagram story and wrote,

“One Team MVP PositiveEneryOnly WeKillItToday”

Furthermore, she wrote,

“Thankyou Brussels for having up”

“Eugene we ready”, she concluded.

Jackson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Shericka Jackson’s best 200m timings

Jackson at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In the last few years, Shericka Jackson has emerged as one of the greatest 200m champions. Besides acing the 4x100m relay race, she won her first individual bronze medal in the 100m race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

However, Jackson has truly excelled in the 200m races. In fact, she is the only woman athlete to come close to beating legendary runner Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34s on multiple occasions.

At the 2022 Jamaica National Trials, Shericka Jackson won the 200m race clocking 21.55s. This caught the attention of the world of her chasing the 200m world record timing.

Jackson first made her way to the world championship final in the 200m race in 2022. She clocked an impressive 21.67s in the semi-final. However, she surpassed this and became the world champion clocking 21.45s in the 200m race finals that year.

Finally, at this year’s world championship, she came closer to beating Flo-Jo as she clocked 21.41s in the 200m racing, defending her title from 2022.