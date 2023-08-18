"I've gotten a lot faster since the Jamaican trials" - Shericka Jackson ahead of 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Shericka Jackson will be seen competing in the women's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships commencing on August 19, 2023, in the Hungarian capital.

Jackson last competed in the Jamaican nationals held in July 2023. She won a gold medal in 100m with a time of 10.65 seconds. This 10.65 seconds came a day after Sha'Carri Richardson's 10.71 seconds at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships.

In a recent interview, Jackson expressed that she wants to go and have a good time in Budapest. She seemed certain about getting faster than she was at the Jamaican trials.

"For me, personally, it's just to go over there and have some fun," said the athlete. "I've gotten a lot faster since the Jamaican trials."

Jackson seemed confident about herself and expressed that she wanted to execute good performances in the 100m and 200m. She appeared confident about her fitness.

"It's just to go there and execute a good 100 and 200. I'm definitely expecting good things. I'm in pretty good shape and anything is possible," she said.

The women's sprinting event in Budapest will have a few great names, including Jackson, Richardson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Shericka Jackson is confident about competing in this star-studded line up, considering her starts have improved.

"Once all of us line up in the final everything is possible. As I said, my start has improved. I think for me personally it's just to execute my race and focus on my lane," she said.

Shericka Jackson on breaking the 200m world record in Budapest

Shericka Jackson after winning the 200m finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Shericka Jackson has shown a few good performances lately in 200m. She ran a 21.45 seconds race in the 2022 WAC. In Budapest, she will not be actively focusing on breaking the 200m world record of 21.34 seconds but will focus on executing her best.

"As I said, for me personally, I'm not going to say I don't focus on breaking the world record, but it's not something I dwell on like every time I go and I be like I want to do it, I want to do it. Yes, it's at the back of my head. If I execute a good 200, then its definitely possible, but I'm not going to go in the 200 when I'm supposed to be in my zone to focus on to execute my 200."

If Jackson runs the 200m in under 21.34s, she will break the 35-year-old record shattered by Florence Griffith-Joyner.