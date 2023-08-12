"I never want anybody to be like me, I want them to make bigger footsteps" - When Al Joyner recalled his late wife Florence Griffith Joyner's words

Al Joyner once remembered how his late wife Florence Griffith Joyner showed no worry about her records potentially being shattered after standing intact for numerous years.

Griffith Joyner was a three-time Olympic gold medalist. She has the world record for 100m to her name, which she created in 1988 with a time of 10.49 seconds. She shattered the world record in 200m with a time of 21.34 seconds in the same year, one that stands still today.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Al Joyner hoped that her records would have been broken by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. That didn't happen but he is certain that her records will be shattered at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He expressed his thoughts in an interview with The Associated Press.

"When I see Richardson and Elaine Thompson, they remind me of my late wife," Al Joyner said. "They are going to get close to (the record) because they're seeing it is attainable."

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second fastest woman behind Florence Griffith Joyner when she gave her personal best in 100m with a time of 10:54 seconds in the 2021 Diamond League. Al Joyner recalls that breaking Griffith Joyner's records wouldn't have bothered her a bit.

"I remember she once told me,' I never want anybody to be like me. I want them to make bigger footsteps than me'. That was always her dream," he said.

Al Joyner believes that the 200m world record could have been broken by Gabby Thomas when she finished with 21.16 seconds at the Olympic Trials for Tokyo.

Florence Griffith Joyner on Al Joyner and her style

Sha'Carri Richardson at New York Grand Prix

On July 16, 1988, Florence Griffith Joyner broke the 100m world record. She was known for her bold fashion style with her iconic big nails.

Al Joyner remembers the 1988 Olympic trials. He was preparing for his triple jump event and paused for a moment as his wife, who was wearing a flashy purple one-legged body suit, was lined up for 100m. It was in this race that she created the world record of 10.49 seconds.

On being asked about her appearance, Griffith Joyner said:

"Conventional is not for me. I like things that are uniquely Flo. I like being different."

Joyner met Florence during the 1980 Olympic trials and they got married in 1987. The American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's looks are inspired by Griffith Joyner as she dons bright-colored hair, long nails and lashes, and flashy outfits.