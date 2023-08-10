"If you're beefing with me you're beefing with yourself" - Gabby Thomas on USA Relay camp beef 

The American Track and Field athlete Gabby Thomas took to her social media to open up about the ongoing beef in the USA relay training camp.

The issue has been going on for several days now. Apparently, Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson went into a scuffle when the former called out the latter and her team for being late at the relay training camp.

Both athletes got into a scuffle at the USA relay training camp. While Richardson hasn't spoken anything on her social media, Gabby Thomas gave a fitting reply indicating she doesn't care about the beef.

"If you're beefing with me you're beefing with yourself bc life is short and I'm truly too blessed to be stressed," Thomas said.

While Thomas will be competing in the women's 200m event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Richardson will be in action in both women's 100m and 200m events.

The Team USA won a gold medal in women's 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, creating a world lead. The relay team will look to defend the title this year.

Thomas and Richardson will both be a part of the women's 4x100m relay in Budapest.

Gabby Thomas wins a podium at the 2023 USATF Championships leaving behind Sha'Carri Richardson

Gabby Thomas topped the women's 200m at the 2023 USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 9, 2023. She completed the race with a time of 21.60 seconds, creating a world lead, breaking Shericka Jackson's timing of 21.71 seconds in the Jamaican Track and Field Championships created on the same day a few hours ago.

Thomas' 21.60 seconds run is now the fourth fastest time in women's 200m event after Elaine Thompson. Thomas's world lead was also a meet record. The earlier meet record of 21.61 seconds, which she achieved in 2021.

The 26-year-old sprinter left behind Sha'Carri Richardson who was considered a favourite after winning women's 100m. Richardson had to settle for second place with a time of 21.94 seconds.

Richardson had a good kick-off as soon as the starting gun went off. She led the lineup till the turn. But Gabby Thomas stretched on after the turn and dominated the race easily, to win the national title and create the world lead.

Both the American sprinters would be seen competing against each other in women's 200m at Budapest on August 25, 2023.