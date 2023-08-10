World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Preview and Timetable

The much-awaited 2023 World Athletics Championships is set to take place from 19–27 August in Budapest, Hungary. With 49 events, the championship will present the world’s best athletes competing amongst each other to emerge as the ultimate champion in their respective events.

Budapest will be hosting the prestigious championship in the National Athletics Centre, specially built for it with a seating capacity of 36,000.

During the 2022 World Championship in Oregon, amidst tough competition between 40 countries, Team USA emerged as the ultimate champion. It achieved 33 medals with 13 gold, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze. Next to the USA, it was Ethiopia and Jamaica grabbing second and third place in the overall championship.

The world will witness the best athletes from around the globe, like Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Sydney McLaughlin, and many others compete to defend their titles in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Things to watch out for in the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Last year, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m race. This time, the 36-year-old has tough contenders Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson to defend her title. Both of them were bronze and silver medalists last year.

The upcoming championship could make American athlete Noah Lyles the third person in history after Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt to win a gold in the 200m race three times in a row.

Nevertheless, she is also targeting to beat Bolt’s 19.19s world record, and without a doubt, the sports world is highly anticipating to witness history in the making.

On the other hand, American athlete Fred Kerley will also race to defend his 100m win. Sha’Carri Richardson will be making her first Worlds appearance while Sydney McLaughlin will be racing in 400m flat instead of 400m hurdles for a change.

2023 World Athletics Championships Timetable

Day 1 - August 19

Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk

Men’s Shot Put

Women’s 10000 m

4x400m Relay

Day 2 - August 20

Women’s 20km Race Walk

Women’s Long Jump

Men’s Hammer Throw

Women’s 800m Hepathalon

Men’s 10000 m

Men’s 100 m

Day 3 - August 21

Men’s Triple Jump

Men’s Discus Throw

Men’s 110 m Hurdles

Women’s 100 m

Day 4 - August 22

Men’s High Jump

Women’s Discus Throw

Women’s 1500 m

Men’s 3000 m Steeplechase

Day 5 - August 23

Women’s Pole Vault

Men’s 1500 m

Women’s 400m

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Day 6 - August 24

Men’s 35 km Race Walk

Women’s 35 km Race Walk

Men’s Long Jump

Women’s Hammer Throw

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Men’s 400m

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Day 7 - August 25

Women’s Triple Jump

Women’s Javelin Throw

Women’s 200m

Men’s 200m

Day 8 - August 26

Women’s Marathon

Men’s Pole Vault

Women’s Shot Put

Men’s 800 m

Women’s 5000m

Men’s 1500m Decathlon

Men’s 4x100m Relay

Women’s 4x100m Relay

Day 9 - August 29

Men’s Marathon

Women’s High Jump

Men’s 5000m

Men’s Javelin Throw

Women’s 800m

Women’s 3000 m Steeplechase

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Women’s 4x400m Relay