World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Preview and Timetable

The much-awaited 2023 World Athletics Championships is set to take place from 19–27 August in Budapest, Hungary. With 49 events, the championship will present the world’s best athletes competing amongst each other to emerge as the ultimate champion in their respective events.
Budapest will be hosting the prestigious championship in the National Athletics Centre, specially built for it with a seating capacity of 36,000.
During the 2022 World Championship in Oregon, amidst tough competition between 40 countries, Team USA emerged as the ultimate champion. It achieved 33 medals with 13 gold, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze. Next to the USA, it was Ethiopia and Jamaica grabbing second and third place in the overall championship.
The world will witness the best athletes from around the globe, like Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Sydney McLaughlin, and many others compete to defend their titles in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
Things to watch out for in the 2023 World Athletics Championships
Last year, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m race. This time, the 36-year-old has tough contenders Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson to defend her title. Both of them were bronze and silver medalists last year.
The upcoming championship could make American athlete Noah Lyles the third person in history after Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt to win a gold in the 200m race three times in a row.
Nevertheless, she is also targeting to beat Bolt’s 19.19s world record, and without a doubt, the sports world is highly anticipating to witness history in the making.
On the other hand, American athlete Fred Kerley will also race to defend his 100m win. Sha’Carri Richardson will be making her first Worlds appearance while Sydney McLaughlin will be racing in 400m flat instead of 400m hurdles for a change.
2023 World Athletics Championships Timetable
Day 1 - August 19
- Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk
- Men’s Shot Put
- Women’s 10000 m
- 4x400m Relay
Day 2 - August 20
- Women’s 20km Race Walk
- Women’s Long Jump
- Men’s Hammer Throw
- Women’s 800m Hepathalon
- Men’s 10000 m
- Men’s 100 m
Day 3 - August 21
- Men’s Triple Jump
- Men’s Discus Throw
- Men’s 110 m Hurdles
- Women’s 100 m
Day 4 - August 22
- Men’s High Jump
- Women’s Discus Throw
- Women’s 1500 m
- Men’s 3000 m Steeplechase
Day 5 - August 23
- Women’s Pole Vault
- Men’s 1500 m
- Women’s 400m
- Men’s 400m Hurdles
Day 6 - August 24
- Men’s 35 km Race Walk
- Women’s 35 km Race Walk
- Men’s Long Jump
- Women’s Hammer Throw
- Women’s 100m Hurdles
- Men’s 400m
- Women’s 400m Hurdles
Day 7 - August 25
- Women’s Triple Jump
- Women’s Javelin Throw
- Women’s 200m
- Men’s 200m
Day 8 - August 26
- Women’s Marathon
- Men’s Pole Vault
- Women’s Shot Put
- Men’s 800 m
- Women’s 5000m
- Men’s 1500m Decathlon
- Men’s 4x100m Relay
- Women’s 4x100m Relay
Day 9 - August 29
- Men’s Marathon
- Women’s High Jump
- Men’s 5000m
- Men’s Javelin Throw
- Women’s 800m
- Women’s 3000 m Steeplechase
- Men’s 4x400m Relay
- Women’s 4x400m Relay