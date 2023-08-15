"I feel so emotional, this was my first gold medal ever" - Shericka Jackson rewatching her 200m finals at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson was recently left emotional after watching her 200m finals triumph at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Eugene.

Jackson won the gold medal, leaving behind another Jamaican, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Dina Asher-Smith. She ran her race in 21.45 seconds.

Jackson recently revisited the race and seemed emotional watching her performance, which earned the 29-year-old her first-ever gold medal after winning several bronze medals. She won bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 100m and 4x400m relay, at the Rio Olympics in 400m, and at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha in 400m and 4x400m relay.

"I feel so emotional", said Jackson in a video. "This was my first gold medal ever after so many bronze."

Jackson's 21.45-second sprint created a world lead and a championship record as well. This was her personal best performance in the 200m category.

"Just by watching it, I see that everything comes together at the right time, the championship record, the 21.4 that I wrote down, that I wanted to run, everything that came together was just magical," Jackson said.

The 29-year-old seemed excited and happy to revisit her personal best performance.

"To just rewatch it and going through the steps from walking to the blocks, to the medal presentation. It was really really good", Jackson said. "I have to remind myself that I am great, and I am one of the best and I want to be among the best, and I want to stay among the best, So I am working hard for that."

In the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Jackson will be seen competing in women's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships

Shericka Jackson competes in women's 4x100m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

The Jamaican duo, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have been contenders to each other. In the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce won a gold medal in women's 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds, leaving behind Jackson who finished in 10.73 seconds.

In 200m, Jackson dominated the lineup with a time of 21.45 - her personal best - having Fraser-Pryce settle in the second position with a time of 21.81 seconds. The two Jamaicans were a part of the women's 4x100m relay winning team.

They will be again seen competing against each other in Budapest in 100m and 200m and will compete in the 4x100m relay event.