Shericka Jackson arrives in Budapest for the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson has arrived in Budapest for the much-awaited 2023 World Championships, which is scheduled to begin on August 19, 2023. The grand event will be held for nine days with more than 2000 athletes competing from around 200 countries.

Jackson will be competing in women's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events in Budapest. She is one of the Jamaican favorites to compete in Budapest.

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will challenge each other for the crown. In the 2022 World Athletics Championships Fraser-Pryce won a gold medal in the women's 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds, leaving Jackson behind to settle for second place with a time of 10.73 seconds.

In women's 200m Jackson earned the top position on the podium by completing the race in 21.45 seconds. Fraser-Pryce finished second with a time of 21.81 seconds.

The 21.45 seconds timing made her the second fastest woman in 200m only after Florence Griffith-Joyner's 21.34 seconds. This victory earned the 29-year-old her first-ever gold medal in an individual event after winning several bronze medals.

The two Jamaican sprinters then went on to take the team to the podium in the 4x100m relay along with Kemba Nelson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. They finished second behind the USA with a time of 41.18 seconds.

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be seen competing against each other in women's 100m and 200m at Budapest and will compete together in the women's 4x100m relay.

Shericka Jackson at the 2023 Jamaican Athletics Championships

Shericka Jackson produced a noteworthy performance in the 2023 Jamaican Athletics Championships held at National Stadium in Kingston from July 6-9, 2023.

She won a gold medal in women's 100m with a time of 10.65 seconds leaving Shashalee Forbes behind. This 10.65 seconds time came a day after Sha'Carri Richardson's 10.71 seconds at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships.

This timing made Jackson the fifth fastest woman of all time behind Florence Griffith Joyner, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Carmelita Jeter.

The Jamaican sprinter won bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 100m and 4x400m relay and a gold medal in 4x100m relay, a bronze and a silver at the Rio Olympics in 400m and 4x400m relay, respectively. Jackson also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in 400m and 4x400m relay held in Doha.