Shericka Jackson has set her sights on smashing Florence Griffith Joyner's iconic world record at the Brussels Diamond League 2023.

Popularly known as the Memorial Van Damme, the Brussels Diamond League is held at Place de la Monnaie, with the major events taking place at the King Baudouin Stadium.

World champion Jackson has aimed to shatter Griffith Joyner's 35-year-old record of 21.34 seconds in the 200m. Jackson clocked an impressive 21.41 seconds in Budapest, narrowly missing out on the world record.

In a press conference before the commencement of the competition, Jackson talked about her goal of breaking the world record this year in Eugene if not in Brussels.

"At the World Championships, I was so close. Just a little wind and I would've been a world record holder," she said. "Coach and I have spoken and I think we are going after it this year. I hope to get it tomorrow. If I do, then that would probably ease a little pressure off me going into Eugene."

"But if not, we have another shot at Eugene and as I said, there is no perfect race but I just want to run a good race tomorrow and once I put everything in place, definitely...cause we are right there. We are so close," said Jackson.

A look at Shericka Jackson's performances in 200m in 2023

Shericka Jackson at the medal ceremony for women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Shericka Jackson ran an impressive 21.41 seconds dash in the 200m category at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, leaving behind Gabrielle Thomas who completed the race in 21.81 seconds. Sha'Carri Richardson was the third athlete to cross the finish line in 21.92 seconds.

After stunning everyone with her impressive championship record, the Jamaican sprinter returned to the track at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League on August 31 to lay her hands on another title. She topped the lineup in the women's 200m with a time of 21.82 seconds, leaving behind Daryll Neita who ran in 22.25 seconds. Kayla White was the third athlete clocking 22.33 seconds.

Before the World Championships, Jackson competed at the Jamaican Nationals on July 9. She left behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to claim a victory, clocking 21.71 seconds. Fraser-Pryce ran in 22.26 seconds.

Jackson not only shattered her previous Jamaican national record of 21.45 seconds which she set at the 2022 WAC, but also improved upon it with her remarkable performance in Budapest.