“And with that I say goodbye” - Noah Lyles ends 2023 season as World's Fastest Man in 100m and 200m

Noah Lyles concluded his 2023 season on a high note, sharing his accomplishments and expressing gratitude to his fans in a triumphant social media post. This came after his victory in the last race of the year — the Diamond League final in Zurich. The triple world champion won’t be defending his title in the Diamond League Final in Eugene later this month.

Throughout the season, Lyles broke records and secured medals in the 100m and 200m events, setting the fastest times globally at 9.76 seconds and 19.50 seconds, respectively. He also claimed gold medals in these categories at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where he contributed to Team USA's victory in the 4x100m relay.

Since 2021, Lyles has remained unbeaten in the 200m, winning every race in which he competed. He also improved his performance in the 100m, facing stiff competition from fellow Americans Trayvon Bromell and Ronnie Baker, as well as Jamaican star Yohan Blake.

Lyles took to X (formerly Twitter) to express pride in his accomplishments and heartfelt appreciation for his team, family, and fans. The 26-year-old eagerly looks forward to the upcoming season, with the goal of defending his titles and preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"And with that I say goodbye to the 2023 season! ✅ world's fastest man in 100 and 200 ✅ 2 years undefeated in the 200 ✅ 3X world champion," Lyles wrote.

“We are the world” - Noah Lyles on NBA’s ‘World Champions’ label

Noah Lyles, a three-time world champion in athletics, criticized the use of the term 'world champions' in reference to the NBA. Lyles asserted that the NBA title doesn't accurately represent the world, unlike the World Athletics Championships where athletes from nearly every country compete with each other.

Lyles made the remarks during a press conference after securing the gold medal in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He expressed his frustration after watching the NBA finals, where the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious over the Miami Heat and were hailed as 'world champions'.

"You know, the thing that hurts me most is that I had to watch the NBA finals, and they had the 'world champion' on their heads. World Champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that's not the world. That is not the world," he said.

"We are the world. We have almost every country here fighting and thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flag in the NBA," Noah Lyles added.

