Noah Lyles is currently one of the best athletes in the world in the 100m and 200m events. The American sprinter has been putting on improved performances in each and every competition he competes in. With the 2023 World Athletics Championships approaching soon, he has spoken about breaking a 200m record in Budapest.

A Twitter user posted a compilation video of Michael Johnson and Shawn Crawford running. The fan also questioned whether it was another record for Noah Lyles to break in Budapest.

"Fastest 200m Heats ever Michael Johnson 19.88 (+0.3) in his Heat at 2000 US Olympic Trials (Sacramento CA, USA) Fast forward 4 years on at the same venue and Shawn Crawford matches that time with the exact same wind Another record for @LylesNoah to take down in Budapest?"

Responding to the fan's tweet, Noah Lyles stated that he had already run 19.64 in the semifinals of last year's World Championships.

"I already have. Ran 19.64 in the simi final of world championship last year"

In response, the fan stated that they were separate records. He asked Noah to run 19.8 in the 200m heats.

"Separate record man loool Heat-Semi-Final.. you gotta give us a 19.8 in Round 1 lool"

But Noah replied that he had already run 18.8 in first round and stated that everyone needs to pay attention. The American sprinter wrote,

"I did that too tan 18.8 in the first round. Y’all got to pay attention"

Lyles might have tried to say 19.8 and not 18.8. Once again the fan responded with a screenshot of race stats and stated that, "Where my man.. WA need to update if these are wrong".

Noah Lyles swore that he had run 19.8 in the first round.

"Swore I ran 19.8 first round. I’ll make sure to change that this year."

The fan reacted to Noah's statement as "Noah Lyles guarantee". We'll have to wait and see if the American sprinter lives up to his promise.

Noah Lyles to compete at the 2023 London Diamond League

With the 2023 World Athletics Championships approaching soon, all the qualified athletes are making full-fledged preparations. This week, the 2023 London Diamond League will be held on July 23 in London.

The London Diamond League returns to the London Stadium for the first time in four years, according to the Olympics official website. The whole list of competitions is completely stacked. Meanwhile, Noah Lyles will compete in the London Diamond League on Sunday.

He will run in the men's 200m event at the London Diamond League. Noah enters this Sunday's competition with a season's best of 19.67. He may even surpass his season's best time. Lyles will compete alongside his fellow American athlete, Kyree King.

Apart from Lyles and Kyree, there are six other competitors in the men's 200m. Other American athletes such as Sha'Carri Richardson, Katie Moon and Ryan Crouser will also compete in the London Diamond League this weekend.