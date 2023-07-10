2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Day 4 Final Results

The most anticipated 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships came to an end on Sunday, July 9. The event, which began on July 6, was held for four days. The Championship will be a qualifying event for USA athletes who want to qualify for the 2023 World Championships.

The top three athletes in each event will qualify if they meet the required qualifying standards that have been set for each event. After three days of fascinating performances from the athletes, the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships entered its final day in Eugene.

In the women's hammer throw, last year's world championships gold medallist Brooke Andersen threw 78.65m. Brooke couldn't surpass her season's best throw, which she set in May 2023. DeAnna Price and Janee Kassanavoid finished in second and third place.

Olympics and World Championship gold medallist, Katie Moon finished first with a world-leading and season's best performance. Katie was followed by Sandi Morris and Hana Moll in second and third spots, respectively.

Valarie Allman, the national record holder and meet record holder, took home the title in the women's discus throw with a throw of 67.66m. Lagi Tausaga-Collins threw a personal best of 65.46m, while Elena Bruckner finished in third place with a throw of 58.33m.

In the men's high jump event, JuVaughn Harrison was crowned the champion. Tara Davis-Woodhall claimed the women's long jump title at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. American shot put legend and current world record holder in outdoor and indoor shotput, Ryan Crouser comfortably won the title with a throw of 22.86m.

The women's 800m event saw Nia Akins finishing first with a time of 1:59.50. Raevyn Rogers and Kaela Edwards clocked a time of 1:59.83 and 2:00.52, respectively, to finish in second and third place.

Bryce Hoppel clocked a time of 1:46.20 to win the men's 800m event. Isaiah Harris and Clayton Murphy came in second and third place in the men's 800m. In the women's 400m hurdles, Shamier Little claimed the title while Rai Benjamin won the men's 400m hurdles. Abdihamid Nur claimed the men's 5000m title followed by Paul Chelimo in second place.

One of the most expected events of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the women's 200m saw Gabby Thomas emerge victorious with a world-leading time of 21.60. Sha'Carri Richardson, who won the 100m title earlier in the championship, was touted as the favorite for the 200m title as well, but she finished in second place with a personal best time of 21.94.

Upcoming American star sprinter Erriyon Knighton won the men's 200m with a time of 19.72. This time was Erriyon's season's best time. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist in the 100m, Fred Kerley finished in fourth place.

Elise Cranny who claimed the women's 10,000m title, emerged victorious in the women's 5000m as well. Her time of 14:52.66 helped Elise win her second title at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The final event of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships was men's 110m hurdles, where Daniel Roberts claimed the top spot.

In the masters women's 200m and masters men's 200m, Angee Henry-Nott and David Gibbon finished in first place.

Final Results of Day 4 of 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

The final results of Day 4 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships as revealed on the USATF official website are attached below:

Women's Hammer Throw Finals

Brooke Andersen: 78.65 DeAnna Price: 78.18 Janee Kassanavoid: 76.44 Jillian Shippee: 74.93 Annette Echikunwoke: 73.09 Erin Reese: 71.00 Maggie Ewen: 69.54 Rachel Tanczos: 68.73

Women's Pole Vault Finals

Katie Moon: 4.90 Sandi Morris: 4.61 Hana Moll: 4.61 Bridget Williams: 4.61 Emily Grove: 4.51 Nastassja Campbell: 4.51 Sydney Horn: 4.36 Kristen Leland: 4.36

Women's Discus Throw Finals

Valarie Allman: 67.66 Lagi Tausaga-Collins: 65.46 Elena Bruckner: 58.33 Veronica Fraley: 57.90 Shelby Frank: 56.58 Corinne Jemison: 56.07 Micaela Hazlewood: 55.61 Malin Smith: 55.36

Men's High Jump Finals

JuVaughn Harrison: 2.26 Shelby McEwen: 2.26 Vernon Turner: 2.21 Elijah Kosiba: 2.21 Darryl Sullivan: 2.21 Dontavious Hill: 2.21 Kason O'riley: 2.16 Brayden Sorensen: 2.16 Corvell Todd: 2.16

According to the USATF official website, Kason O'riley, Brayden Sorensen and Corvell Todd finished in seventh place.

Women's Long Jump Finals

Tara Davis-Woodhall: 6.87 Quanesha Burks: 6.82 Jasmine Moore: 6.74 Alyssa Jones: 6.71 Tiffany Flynn: 6.66 Jasmine Todd: 6.54 Monae' Nichols: 6.49 Claire Bryant: 6.46

Men's Shot Put Finals

Ryan Crouser: 22.86 Josh Awotunde: 22.10 Payton Otterdahl: 22.09 Joe Kovacs: 21.90 Tripp Piperi: 21.48 Jordan Geist: 21.42 Darrell Hill: 21.38 Roger Steen: 21.12

Women's 800m Finals

Nia Akins: 1:59.50 Raevyn Rogers: 1:59.83 Kaela Edwards: 2:00.52 Sage Hurta-Klecker: 2:01.19 Charlene Lipsey: 2:01.22 Michaela Rose: 2:01.47 Sammy Watson: 2:02.07 Ajee Wilson: 2:05.88

Men's 800m Finals

Bryce Hoppel: 1:46.20 Isaiah Harris: 1:46.68 Clayton Murphy: 1:46.82 Isaiah Jewett: 1:47.02 Will Sumner: 1:47.41 Derek Holdsworth: 1:47.61 Abraham Alvarado: 1:48.85 CJ Jones: 1:50.27

Women's 400m Hurdles Finals

Shamier Little: 53.34 Dalilah Muhammad: 53.53 Anna Cockrell: 54.24 Shani'a Bellamy: 55.65 Cassandra Tate: 56.09 Lauren Hoffman: 56.13 Madison Langley-Walker: 56.94 Kaila Barber: 57.51

Men's 400m Hurdles Finals

Rai Benjamin: 46.62 CJ Allen: 48.18 Trevor Bassitt: 48.26 Khallifah Rosser: 48.77 Taylor McLaughlin: 49.14 James Smith: 49.56 David Kendziera: 49.74 Quivell Jordan-Bacot: 50.73

Men's 5000m Finals

Abdihmaid Nur: 13:24.37 Paul Chelimo: 13:24.90 Sean McGorty: 13:25.98 Joe Klecker: 13:26.94 Cooper Teare: 13:27.02 Sam Gilmore: 13:27.49 Olin Hacker: 13:28.16 Ahmed Muhumed: 13:28.61

Women's 200m Finals

Gabby Thomas: 21.60 Sha'Carri Richardson: 21.94 Kayla White: 22.01 Abby Steiner: 22.07 Twanisha Terry: 22.17 Jenna Prandini: 22.43 Tamara Clark: 22.45 Mia Brahe-Pedersen: 22.65

Men's 200m Finals

Erriyon Knighton: 19.72 Kenny Bednarek: 19.82 Courtney Lindsey: 19.85 Fred Kerley: 19.86 Robert Gregory: 19.90 Christain Coleman: 19.95 Kyree King: 21.89 Cameron Miller: 1:11.97

Women's 5000m Finals

Elise Cranny: 14:52.66 Alicia Monson: 14:55.10 Natosha Rogers: 14:55.39 Josette Andrews: 15:01.80 Elly Henes: 15:08.66 Whittni Morgan: 15:14.03 Katelyn Tuohy: 15:15.26 Weini Kelati: 15:15.49

Men's 110m Hurdles Finals

Daniel Roberts: 13.05 Cordell Tinch: 13.08 Freddie Crittenden: 13.23 Eric Edwards: 13.26 Trey Cunningham: 13.29 Jamal Britt: 13.31 Robert Dunning: 13.40

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships concluded on July 9 after four days of intense competitions.

