Gabby Thomas wins USATF 200m women's title with meeting record and world-leading time

One of the most anticipated events — the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships — came to an end as Gabby Thomas raced to victory in Eugene, Oregon. She clocked a time of 21.60 seconds to claim the women's 200m title.

Competing against the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson, who was considered the favorite in the 200m after her emphatic victory in the 100m, Thomas brought her best performance of the meet to win the title.

Her time of 21.60 is a meet record. The previous record of 21.61 was also held by Thomas, which she clocked way back in 2021. The American's record time of 21.60 is also the current world-leading time. The previous world-leading time of 21.71 was set by Shericka Jackson at the 2023 Jamaica Track and Field Championships on July 9.

The world-leading record of the season tumbled just a few hours after it was set, which speaks volumes about the strong competition in the women's 200m event.

Sha'Carri Richardson had already claimed the 100m title at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships. In the 200m event, she ended up in second place behind Thomas. Despite her runner-up finish, Richardson clocked her personal best time of 21.94. Kayle White finished the race in third place with a time of 22.01. Last year's 200m champion, Abby Steiner, finished in fourth place.

Despite the fourth-place finish, this was Steiner's season's best run. Also, Thomas now owns the sixth and seventh-fastest time ever run in the 200m event after her run in the finals of the National Championships.

Earlier on the final day of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the women's 200m semifinals were held, where Thomas finished first with a time of 21.86 to qualify for the finals, which she went on to win. Tamara Clark, Kayla White, and Sha'Carri Richardson finished in second, third, and fourth places in the semifinals.

Results of women's 200m semifinals and finals as Gabby Thomas claims title

Gabby Thomas was crowned the champion in the 200m after finishing first in the semifinals and finals at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships. The results of the women's 200m, as revealed on the official website of USATF, are attached below:

Women's 200m Semifinals

Gabby Thomas: 21.86 Tamara Clark: 22.02 Kayla White: 22.17 Sha'Carri Richardson: 22.18 Abby Steiner: 22.38 Twanisha Terry: 22.38 Jenna Prandini: 22.42 Mia Brahe-Pedersen: 22.58

Women's 200m Finals

Gabby Thomas: 21.60 Sha'Carri Richardson: 21.94 Kayla White: 22.01 Abby Steiner: 22.07 Twanisha Terry: 22.17 Jenna Prandini: 22.43 Tamara Clark: 22.45 Mia Brahe-Pedersen: 22.65

The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships concluded on July 9.

