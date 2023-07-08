Sha'Carri Richardson once again made the headlines by winning the Women's 100m sprint event at the USATF Championships 2023.

It was a packed field in Oregon with the likes of Tamari Davis and Brittany Brown looking to take home the US national title. But it was Richardson who eventually crossed the finish line first, taking the top spot on the podium.

With this win, Sha'Carri Richardson also secured her first-ever ticket to the World Championships, which will take place in Budapest in August.

Richardson continued her good run after she posted a strong run during the prelims. She clocked in a time of 10.71s, which was also the world lead. But just a day later, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson blitzed the 100m in 10.65s at the Jamaican Championships.

Once the stage was set at the US championship finals, Sha'Carri Richardson had just one thing on her mind, and that was to take home the gold. She converted a good start into a strong finish, clocking in a time of 10.82 seconds.

Brittany Brown finished in second place with a time of 10.90s, while Tamari Davis took the final position on the podium with a finish of 10.99 seconds.

In an interview conducted by NBC right after the race ended, Richardson told the broadcaster:

"I'm not back, I'm better."

Earlier this year, Richardson posted the fourth-fastest time in the women's 100m with a 10.57s finish at the Miramar Invitational. But the record couldn't be registered legally due to it being wind-aided.

Since then, Richardson has been consistent with her results, continuously clocking in sub-11-second finishes. Richardson also ran a time of 10.76s at the Doha Diamond League, which is now the third-fastest time of the year.

As Sha'Carri Richardson wins her event, here are the rest of the winners of the day

Decathlon 110m Hurdles: Denim Rogers

Decathlon Discus Throw: Zach Ziemek

Heptathlon Long Jump: Taliyah Brooks

Decathlon Pole Vault: Zach Ziemek

Heptathlon Javelin Throw: Annie Kunz

Heptathlon 800m: Anna Hall

Decathlon Javelin Throw: Heath Baldwin

Women's 100m Hurdles, 1st Round: Keni Harrison

Men's 400m Hurdles, 1st Round: Rai Benjamin

Women's 400m Hurdles, 1st Round: Dalilah Muhammad

Decathlon 1500m: Austin West

Women's 100m Semi-Finals: Sha'Carri Richardson

Men's 100m: Semi-Finals: Noah Lyles

Men's 800m, Semi-Finals: Bryce Hoppel

Women's 800m, Semi-Finals: Nia Akins

Men's 400m, Semi-Finals: Vernon Norwood

Women's 400m, Semi-Finals: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Women's Heptathlon: Anna Hall

Men's Decathlon: Harrison Williams

Women's High Jump, Final: Vashti Cunningham

Men's Triple Jump, Final: Donald Scott

Women's 100m, Final: Sha'Carri Richardson

Men's 100m, Final: Cravont Charleston

