Sha'Carri Richardson shines in 100m prelims of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson's dominance in the 100m events continues to grow rapidly. Competing in the 100m prelims on Day 1 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, she clocked the fastest time of the season in the 100m.

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6 and is scheduled to be held until July 9. Several events began in a full-fledged manner and the finals of five events was held on day one itself. The prelims of the 100m was held on the first day of the Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson competed in the first heats of the 100m. Running in the 100m, she did well to finish first with a time of 10.71 seconds. Richardson's time of 10.71 seconds is the fastest time this season in the 100m event. This is also the personal best time for the American Sprinter.

She made her 2023 debut at the Texas Relays in Austin, where her 4x100 relay team finished in second place, according to Sports Illustrated. The American Sprinter clocked a time of wind aided 10.57 back in April at the Miranmar Invitational meet but it is ineligible for records.

Sha'Carri Richardson clocked a time of 10.76 seconds at the Doha Diamond League, which is the third fastest time this season. The American sprinter will be competing in the semi-finals of the 100m at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships which will be held today. She will be hopeful of getting selected to represent Team USA for the first time.

While Sha'Carri finished in first place in the prelims of the 100m, Brittany Brown clocked a time of 10.96 seconds and finished in second place. Brittany's 10.96 is a personal best time for her. Tamara Clark came in third with a time of 11.02 seconds.

Sprinters who qualified for the 100m semi-finals alongside Sha'Carri Richardson

While Sha'Carri Richardson clocked a time of 10.71 seconds and qualified for the semi-finals, 15 other sprinters also qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The list of sprinters who qualified for the 100m semifinals as posted on the USATF website is attached below:

Sha'Carri Richardson: 10.71 Brittany Brown: 10.96 Tamara Clark: 11.02 Morolake Akinosum: 11.03 Shawnti Jackson: 11.05 Mia Brahe-Pederson: 11.05 Tamari Davis: 11.06 TeeTee Terry: 11.08 Jacious Sears: 11.08 Kayla White: 11.10 Melissa Jefferson: 11.10 Aleia Hobbs: 11.11 English Gardner: 11.12 Kennedy Blackmon: 11.13 Jenna Prandini: 11.14 Ezinne Abba: 11.15

The semi-finals for the women's 100m of the 2023 USA Track and Field Championships will be held on July 7. The finals of the women's 100m will be held on the same day, and the semi-finals of women's 400m and 800m are also set to be held on July 7.

