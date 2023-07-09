2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Day 3 Final Results.

The Day 3 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships witnessed some great moments as several athletes were crowned champions in their respective events.

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6 and will conclude on July 9. This championship serves as a qualifying event for the USA athletes who want to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest. The top three athletes in each event will qualify if they meet the required qualifying standards.

In the women's racewalk finals, Maria Michta-Coffey finished in first place with a time of 1:38:37.44. Stephanie Casey finished as the runner-up with a time of 1:40:48.72. Meanwhile, in the men's racewalk finals, Nick Christie was crowned the champion after he won the event with a time of 1:25:30.31. Emmanuel Corvera came in second place with a time of 1:31:31.53.

In the Men's Hammer Throw finals, US National record holder Rudy Winkler won the title, followed by Daniel Haugh and Alex Young in second and third place, respectively.

Chris Nilsen claimed the title in the men's pole vault at the 2023 USA National Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Zach McWhorter and Zach Bradford finished in second and third positions. Marquis Dendy won the title in the men's long jump final. While Jarrion Lawson finished second by putting on his season's best performance.

In the Men's Javelin Throw, the 2022 World Championships Javelin Throw finalist Curtis Thompson claimed the title with a throw of 80.92m. In the women's shot put finals of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Maggie Ewen produced a throw of 19.92m to secure the shot put title. Adelaide Aquilla and Jalani Davis finished in second and third place.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the 400m title in emphatic fashion by maintaining a consistent lead over her fellow competitors. Bryce Deadmon clocked a time of 44.22 to clinch the men's 400m title at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

In the women's 1500m, Nikki Hiltz was crowned the champion after she clocked a time of 4:03.10. According to runnersworld, a total of four competitors were competing for the top three spots during the final 100m of the 1500m event. In the men's 1500m, Yared Nuguse clocked a time of 3:34.90 to finish first, followed by Joe Waskom and Cole Hocker in second and third place.

Krissy Gear won the women's 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:12.81. According to runnersworld, Emma Coburn hasn't lost a single a US Championships final out of the ten she has competed in. But, Coburn was defeated by Krissy Gear at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Kenneth Rooks finished first in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Nia Ali won the title in the women's 100m hurdle finals of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, followed by Keni Harrison and Masai Russel in second and third place.

Final Results of Day 3 of 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

The final results of day three of 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships as revealed on the usatf official website are attached below:

Women's 20K Racewalk Finals

Maria Michta-Coffey: 1:38:37.44 Stephanie Casey: 1:40:48.72 Miranda Melville: 1:40:48.98 Katie Brunett 1:42:28.86 Robyn Stevens 1:44:30.14 Celina Lepe 1:45:43.56 Lydia McGranahan 1:47:34.60 Katie Miale 1:52:41.89

Men's 20K Racewalk Finals

Nick Christie: 1:25:30.31 Emmanuel Corvera: 1:31:31.53 Samuel Allen: 1:31:58.72 Jordan Crawford: 1:32:03.72 Jason Cherng: 1:32:04.87 Daniel Nehnevaj: 1:34:49.00 Bricyn Healey: 1:37:01.68 Juan Montanez: 1:37:51.95

Men's Hammer Throw Finals

Rudy Winkler: 79.04 Daniel Haugh: 77.24 Alex Young: 75.87 Brock Eager: 74.28 Jordan Geist: 73.48 Justin Stafford: 72.86 Erich Sullins: 72.29 Tanner Berg: 71.87

Men's Pole Vault Finals

Chris Nilsen: 5.91 Zach McWhorter: 5.86 Zach Bradford: 5.81 Sam Kendricks: 5.81 KC Lightfoot: 5.81 Jacob Wooten: 5.76 Matt Ludwig: 5.61 Trevor Stephensen: 5.61

Men's Long Jump Finals

Marquis Dendy: 8.14 Jarrion Lawson: 8.13 JuVaughn Harrison: 8.08 Steffin McCarter: 8.07 Cordell Tinch: 8.00 Damarcus Simpson: 7.91 Jermel Jones: 7.88 Will Williams: 7.86

Men's Javelin Throw Finals

Curtis Thompson: 80.92 Capers Williamson: 78.91 Marc Anthony Minichello: 78.07 Tim Glover: 76.04 Ethan Shalaway: 73.69 John Keenan: 73.65 Chandler Ault: 72.26 Michael Shuey: 71.64

Women's Shot Put Finals

Maggie Ewen: 19.92 Adelaide Aquilla: 19.02 Jalani Davis: 18.62 Chase Ealey: 18.62 Jessica Woodard: 18.37 Jaida Ross: 17.82 KeAyla Dove: 17.81 Jayden Ulrich: 17.77

Women's 400m Finals

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 48.74 Britton Wilson: 49.79 Talitha Diggs: 49.93 Lynna Irby-Jackson: 50.11 Rosey Effiong: 50.41 Makenzie Dumore: 50.96 Jermaisha Arnold: 51.12 Quanera Hayes: 51.50

Men's 400m Finals

Bryce Deadmon: 44.22 Vernon Norwood: 44.39 Quincy Hall: 44.41 Justin Robinson: 44.47 Ryan Willie: 44.87 Matthew Boling: 45.17 Chris Bailey: 45.25 Khaleb McRae: 45.50

Women's 1500m Finals

Nikki Hiltz: 4:03.10 Athing Mu: 4:03.44 Cory McGee: 4:03.48 Sinclaire Johnson: 4:03.49 Addy Wiley: 4:04.25 Helen Schlachtenhaufen: 4:04.99 Heather MacLean: 4:05.29 Emily Mackay: 4:06.82

Men's 1500m Finals

Yared Nuguse: 3:34.90 Joe Waskom: 3:35.32 Cole Hocker: 3:35.46 Sam Prakel: 3:35.83 Henry Wynne: 3:35.99 Hobbs Kessler: 3:36.08 Nathan Green: 3:36.29 Drew Hunter: 3:36.51

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Finals

Krissy Gear: 9:12.81 Emma Coburn: 9:13.60 Courtney Wayment: 9:14.63 Olivia Markezich: 9:17.93 Marisa Howard: 9:22.73 Kaylee Mitchell: 9:24.01 Logan Jolly: 9:26.97 Lexy Hallady: 9:31.39

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Finals

Kenneth Rooks: 8:16.78 Benard Keter: 8:17.19 Isaac Updike: 8:17.69 Mason Ferlic: 8:18.75 Anthony Rotich: 8:22.38 Matthew Wilkinson: 8:23.69 Jackson Mestler: 8:24.33 Duncan Hamilton: 8:24.91

Women's 100m Hurdle Finals

Nia Ali: 12.37 Keni Harrison: 12.42 Masai Russell: 12.46 Alaysha Johnson: 12.46 Tia Jones: 12.50 Tonea Marshall: 12.63 Alia Armstrong: 12.70 Grace Stark: 12.70

The final day of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships is on July 9 during which a total of 15 finals of various events will be held.

