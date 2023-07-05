NBC will not broadcast the USATF Outdoor Championships live for the first time in two decades 

The USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2023, to be held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 6 to 9, will serve as the national trials for the world championships.

The top three finishers in each event will earn spots in the Budapest competition, provided they have met the qualifying requirement, but viewers may have trouble locating the event. This is due to the fact that the event being held this year is only going to be broadcast on CNBC and USATF.TV. This is the first time in almost two decades (2006) that it will not be shown on NBC.

In the past, NBC has faced similar criticism for making its content more difficult to find for casual viewers by making them go through other channels in order to watch games, such as USA and MSNBC, or through the streaming service Peacock. Consequently, NBC's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics resulted in the network's all-time lowest ratings, which were reported during the 2022 Beijing Games. This year, however, the 4–6 pm ET window on Saturdays and Sundays will be devoted to NBC's coverage of the US Women's Open golf competition.

On June 7 at 6:30 pm (7:30 pm ET), the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Championships for men and women will begin. The events will see several world-record athletes compete, like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Sha'carri Richardson, Katie Moon, Erriyon Knighton, and Fred Kerley. They are just a few of the world-class athletes who will be on display at the USA Track & Field Championships.

Sydney Mclaughlin of Team United States broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles last summer at worlds in Oregon with a time of 50.68

In the Marquee Women's events in which Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the current Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles track, competes with other athletes in the 400-meter race, we will also see Sha'Carri Richardson hoping to qualify for her first world championship squad in the 100-meter dash.

Noah Lyles, the current world champion in the 200-meter sprint, is also competing in the 100-meter sprint. Fred Kerley, the reigning champion of the 100-meter race, has also joined the 200-meter sprint. Lyles and Kerley are both trying to add a second individual race to their schedules for the global championships, despite the fact that they have automatic entry into the gold-medal events in which they compete.

Sha'Carri Richardson is disappointed that NBC will not broadcast the USA Track and Field Championships

American Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson returns to NBC.

The broadcasting of the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships is causing a stir in the exciting world of track and field. Legendary sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has spoken out to show her frustration over NBC's decision not to air the race live, pointing it out as one of the challenges the sport confronts in attracting the attention it demands.

Instead, the competition will be shown live on both CNBC and USATF.TV. When Richardson learned about this, she immediately voiced her strong opposition to it in an open forum. She stated via Instagram that

"These companies continue to make it HARDER for track and field to have exposure!!! All they want is to continue to exploit sports!!!"

Although track and field isn't as profitable or popular as football, basketball, or even golf, it still deserves more viewers than NBC's business channel, especially during this time of year when there are fewer other sporting events to watch.

