Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clocks season's best time in 400m to win title at 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continued her impressive display in the 400m as she clocked the season's best time in the 400m finals at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Her splendid run helped her win the 400m title.

The American track and field athlete clocked a time of 48.74 seconds, which was more than enough for McLaughlin-Levrone to take home the 400m title. Her timing is this season's best in the 400m category and also a personal best for the 23-year-old.

She carried on her consistent run to the finals just like she ran in the prelims and semifinals of the 400m at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The prelims for the women's 400m was held on July 6. McLaughlin-Levrone finished first in the prelims with a time of 49.79 and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals of the 400m, she finished first by clocking a time of 49.60. In the finals, the American had a brilliant start in lane five. She passed the first 200m in 23.24 seconds and then crossed the finish line in 48.74.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone came so close to breaking the US national record time of 48.70, set by Sanya Richards in 2006. She will look forward to breaking the record in the near future. She is also only the third US woman to run under 49 seconds. Britton Wilson finished in second place with a time of 49.79.

Talitha Diggs clocked a time of 49.93 in the 400m finals. The difference between McLaughlin-Levrone and Britton Wilson shows the former's massive lead over the rest of her competitors.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is currently the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, with a time of 50.68. Her participation in both 400m and 400m hurdles at the World Championships remains unclear. According to Los Angeles Times, the US Track and Field Federation has until August 7 to submit their final entries.

So the national 400m champion will be in no hurry to make her decision regarding the World Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was crowned the 400m champion at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The final results of women's 400m, as revealed on the official website of the USATF, are:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 48.74 Britton Wilson: 49.79 Talitha Diggs: 49.93 Lynna Irby-Jackson: 50.11 Rosey Effiong: 50.41 Makenzie Dunmore: 50.96 Jermaisha Arnold:51.12 Quanera Hayes: 51.50

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, which began on July 6, will end on July 9 with several finals scheduled on the last day of the event.

