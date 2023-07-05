"Something that I really dreamed of when I was younger" - Talitha Diggs on achieving her dream of passing the baton to Allyson Felix

Talitha Diggs is one of the most promising track and field athlete to have represented USA in recent times. She has shown significant progress in her career at such a young age. In a recent interview, Talitha has spoken about achieving her dream of passing the baton to Allyson Felix in a competitive race.

The interview is posted on the official website of the Olympics. Talitha Diggs spoke about watching Allyson Felix competing in the world stage and how it was to pass the baton to Felix on the last race of her illustrious career. Talitha said:

"To be a part of the 4x400 (relay) and to contribute to such an amazing team...where, first of all, on the prelim, I passed the baton off to Allyson Felix on her last run...which was honestly something that I really dreamed of when I was younger. Just to be able to be part of (it) with her (Allyson Felix) and to represent the USA was amazing."

Talitha continued:

"And then to go on to the finals and win the gold, and to do so on a home field like a home track, was cool too. When I was young watching them on the screen, watching Allyson Felix run at the Olympics on 4x100, the 4x400, just seeing her versatility... to emulate that level of versatility is something that I've always wanted to do. (And) to pass the baton to her on her last race was really just phenomenal."

Allyson Felix continues to be an inspiration to several younger track and field athletes. Felix is the most decorated women in Olympic track and field history. She is also the most decorated American track and field athlete in the Olympic history. So it is no surprise that Allyson is seen as an inspiration even after her retirement from competitions.

Talitha Diggs has shown incredible performances in the 400m

Talitha is becoming a force to reckon with in the 400m after consecutive top notch performances in the event. She won the 400m event in the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

This victory helped her qualify for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. But in the semifinals of the 400m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Diggs finished in 10th place and didn't qualify for the finals. But she won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the 4x400m relay event.

Talitha Diggs has also won the 400m event at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships. The American sprinter also owns the North American and NCAA indoor record in the 400m.

She clocked a time of 50.15s at the SEC Indoor Championships earlier this year which led to Talitha breaking the North American and NCAA Indoor record in the 400m. Diggs has the capability to performance extremely well at the Olympics stage and we could even see her grab the spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

