Tori Bowie was an American track and field athlete who was found dead last month in her home in Winter Garden, Florida. Recently, Bowie's former teammate Allyson Felix wrote a first person essay regarding her passing away and lack of proper maternal care, which was published on TIME.

According to Felix, the autopsy report stated that the possible cause of Bowie's death was respiratory distress and eclampsia. The lack of importance given to this tragedy, due to complications in childbirth, has resulted in disappointment among fans.

Recently, Allyson Felix wrote on her social media accounts that she and her teammates experienced near death experience during pregnancy. She also mentioned Tori Bowie's death.

Felix also attached the link to the article with the tweet she posted on Twitter.

"These are my teammates. We are Olympic champions. Three of us tried to give birth. Two of us experienced near-death complications. One of us died. We have to, and we will do more. Tori's death cannot and will not be in vain."

In the article published by TIME, Felix demanded better maternal care. Reacting to the tweet by Felix, one of her followers wrote:

"America listen to Allyson, @VP @RepAdams @RepUnderwood and other black maternal health champions. Tori should be alive. Congress must pass the full Momnibus package of bills."

Allyson Felix's tweet has garnered around 12.3k retweets and more than 38k likes.

Several fans and followers of the athletics star reacted to her recent tweet. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"This is America, in 2023, and Black women are dying while giving birth. It’s absurd. Thank you so much @allysonfelix. #BlackMaternalHealth is a big issue, and I’m grateful your voice is here to dispel so much of the trash narrative that has been swirling around TB passing."

"Thank you for this article. Preventable tragedy is so much more pain-filled. My draw dropped 2x — when I read news of Ms Bowie’s death / cause. To follow your pinnacle athletic career with the same drive — to better the lives of women, of black women, of kids — truly inspiring"

Thank you for this article. Preventable tragedy is so much more pain-filled. My draw dropped 2x — when I read news of Ms Bowie's death / cause. To follow your pinnacle athletic career with the same drive — to better the lives of women, of black women, of kids — truly inspiring

"I am so sorry for the loss of your friend and teammate. I'm also sorry for the trauma you endured because this country failed you. I will remember each of you every time I vote."

"It happens more than we know! Shining a light and action is the key. Thank you for doing so!"

"Bless you Allyson for speaking up. This so important. May Tori rest in peace and her sweet baby."

"Allyson, I’m so sorry for the loss of your team mate & friend. It is horrific that in this day & age that black women die at the rate they do trying to do something that is supposed to be a natural part of every woman’s life."

"Thank you for sharing your experience and raising awareness. Black mothers deserve much better than this"

"I so remember that incredible Olympic relay! This is a beautiful, moving piece and your message couldn't be clearer. I hope to God people are ready to listen and have the will to address it. This should not be where we are in 2023 - we can and *have* to do better."

"So sorry for your loss. Thanks for sharing this story and bringing this story of health care disparities to the world. I hope folks are paying attention!"

"Very important comments from Allyson, we urgently need more research into why complication figures during birth and pregnancy are so much higher for black women. Its not acceptable."

"She was a Jewel of an Athlete. Thank you for fighting for her and all Black women."

Several fans and followers of Allyson Felix offered their support to her. They also agreed with the former athlete that better maternal care should be provided to women.

Allyson Felix posted a photo of Tori Bowie on her Instagram account and wrote the same caption she had on Twitter.

