How many Olympic medals had Tori Bowie won? A look at the late athlete's career

Tori Bowie, the American track and field athlete, has sadly passed away. The American athlete was 32 years old. She was an integral member of Team United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The news of the athlete's demise was revealed in a tweet posted on Twitter by Tori Bowie's agency, Icon Management. The sports agency wrote,

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

The cause of Tori Bowie's death is unknown. According to CNN, Tori's agent Kimberly Holland told CNN that the athlete was found dead at home in Florida. During her successful career, Tori competed in 100m, 200m, and long jump events. Her sudden demise has left the entire track and field athletics community in shock.

Tori Bowie at the Olympic Games

Tori's Olympic debut came during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. She won a total of three medals at the Rio Olympics. Her first medal at the Rio Olympics was a silver medal.

The American athlete started in lane 9 in the heats of the 100m event. Bowie clocked a time of 11.13 in the heats. Qualifying for the semifinals, she improved her run in the semifinals. In the semifinals of the 100m, Tori clocked a time of 10.90. A total of eight athletes competed in the finals of the 100m event of the Rio Olympics.

The 100m finals consisted of one of the toughest lineups at the time. Alongside Tori, Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, Shelly Ann Fraser, and the Netherlands' Dafne Schippers were all competing for gold. Eventually, Elaine Thompson clinched the gold medal by clocking a time of 10.71.

Tori Bowie of the United States celebrates with the American flag after winning the bronze medal in the Women's 200m Final on Day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Tori finished in second place with a time of 10.83 and thus winning her first ever Olympic medal. Her next medal at the Rio Olympics was a bronze medal. Competing in the heats of the 200m event, the American sprinter clocked a time of 22.47 and earned a place in the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Bowie completed the 200m with a time of 22.13 and qualified for the finals of the 200m event. In the finals, the American track and field athlete started in lane five and competed alongside Dafne Schippers, Elaine Thompson, and Dina Asher Smith.

In the 200m finals, Tori finished in third place with a time of 22.15 and won the bronze medal while Elaine Thompson and Dafne Schippers finished in first and second place. Her final medal at the Rio Olympics came in the relay event.

Tori Bowie of the United States crosses the finishline to win the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Tori didn't compete in the heats of the 4x100m relay event. In the heats, Team USA was represented by Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, English Gardner, and Morolake Akinosun. Team USA qualified for the finals with a time of 41.77.

Morolake Akinosun was replaced by Tori Bowie in the finals. Team USA finished in first place with a time of 41.01 and won the gold medal. This was Tori's first ever Olympic gold medal.

