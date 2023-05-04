What was Tori Bowie’s net worth? Fortune of American track & field legend explored as she passes away aged 32

The American track & field athlete Tori Bowie passed away at the age of 32 on May 2, 2023, and the cause of her death is still unknown.

The three-time Olympic medalist has amassed a whopping net worth of $5 million. Most of her wealth comes from competitions and sponsors.

News of Tori Bowie's passing was first shared on her own Instagram account by Icon Management Inc., a company that managed her. The post's captain read:

""We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her." As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy."

USA Track and Field also shared their condolences on the passing of the athlete who had a great impact on the sport. The tweet read:

"USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."

Who was Tori Bowie and what are her achievements?

Born on August 27, 1990, Tori Bowie was an American Track & Field athlete. She primarily competed in 100m, 200m, and long jump events.

She was born and raised in Sand Hill, Rankin County, Mississippi. She started competing on the track when she was enrolled in Pisgah High School. She was a two-time State High School Champion in the long jump,100m, and 200m dash.

Tori Bowie started competing professionally in 2013. However, her first professional medal came in 2015, when she won the 100m at the World Championships.

She made her Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She secured three medals. A gold in the 4×100 m relay, a silver in 100 m, and a bronze in 200 m.

The very next year, she participated in the 2017 World Championships. She came home with two gold medals, one in the 100 m and one in the 4×100 m relay.

Interestingly, Tori Bowie is the only American woman after Carmelita Jeter to win an Olympic and World 100m title since 2011.

She was part of the legendary relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her teammates were Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner.

Personal outdoor records held by Bowie

100m dash – 10.78 s in 2016

200m dash – 21.77 in 2017

Long jump – 6.91 m in 2013

Triple jump – 12.65 m in 2012

Personal indoor records held by Bowie

60m dash – 7.14 in 2014

Long jump – 6.95 m in 2014

Triple jump – 13.09 m in 2012

Before winning the Olympic medal, Tori Bowie was one of the most promising athletes at the collegiate level in the US. She was part of the University of Southern Mississippi. She has also managed to take home two NCAA long jump titles in both indoor and outdoor championships.

She failed to retain her title in her last NCAA championship. She lost to Whitney Gipson.

Tori Bowie passed away on May 2, 2023, at her residence in Horizon West, Florida.

