Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie passes away; Late athlete's representatives issue statement

Former Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away. She was 32 years old and had won gold medals in the 4x100 relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as in the 100-meter sprint and 4x100 relay at the 2017 World Championships in London.

USATF informed the followers of this sad news and tweeted:

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.

USATF @usatf USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.



Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. https://t.co/AHu5SejZ5N

Bowie's representatives said on Instagram (via CNN):

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone that loved her.”

The cause of death is currently unclear. The agency has requested that, as the story develops, people respect their privacy.

Tori Bowie's achievements in her illustrious career

Tori Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist

Before becoming a track and field Olympian, Tori Bowie was an exceptional track star in college when she attended the University of Southern Mississippi. This is where she was a two-time NCAA long jump champion both indoors and outdoors.

One year after her medal-winning performance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, she became the world's fastest woman by winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 World Championships in London. She recorded a stunning time of 10.85 seconds.

Bowie remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Her companions in the 2016 4x100 gold medal-winning relay team were Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner. This was one of the most iconic American running teams of all time. Bowie also won the 100m silver and 200m bronze in those 2016 games.

This is a developing story.

Poll : 0 votes