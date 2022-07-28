USA Track & Field Masters Outdoor Championships 2022 schedule, dates, livestream, format and more

The USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships will kick off today. The event is an "annual track and field competition which serves as the national championship for the United States for athletes in masters age groups." It's one of the top competitions for track and field.

Premier athletes from across the nation come together to participate in one of the most incredible competitions of the year. There are quite a few events lined up in this four-day event, so here's everything viewers might want to know:

USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships: A complete guide

The event is kicking off today on July 28 and run through to 31, making for a brisk four-day competition. The events will be held in Lexington, Kentucky. Fields from the University of Kentucky's team will be used for the championships this year.

According to United States Track and Field:

"Entries will be $55 for the first event ($70 if it is the pentathlon), $25 for the second event, and $15 for each additional event. The Awards Banquet will be on Saturday evening, July 30, 2022."

With a subscription, fans will be able to watch the events at this site. Every event will be live streamed, with the exception of Sunday's race walk events. Those can be viewed on demand later.

Here's the schedule for today's pentathlon (times are in EST):

8:00 AM M80-89 Long Jump

8:00 AM W60-89 80 Short Hurdles

8:30 AM M25-49 Long Jump

9:30 AM W30-59 80 Short Hurdles

9:30 AM M70-79 Long Jump

10:15 AM M60-69 Long Jump

11:45 AM M55 Long Jump

1:00 PM M50 Long Jump.

Track and field events for Thursday look like this:

7:00 AM W65-89 5000 m Finals

7:00 AM M80-94 5000 m Finals

8:00 AM M60 Shot Put Finals

8:00 AM M80-94 Shot Put Finals

8:00 AM W75-94 Hammer Finals

8:30 AM M65-79 5000 m Finals

8:55 AM W55-64 5000 m Finals

9:00 AM M65 Shot Put Finals

9:15 AM W60-74 Hammer Finals

9:15 AM W75-94 Weight Throw Finals

10:00 AM M55-64 5000 m Finals

10:30 AM W25-54 5000 m Finals

10:45 AM M50 Shot Put Finals

11:00 AM M25-54 5000 m Finals

11:00 AM W25-59 Hammer Finals

11:00 AM W60-74 Weight Throw Finals

12:00 PM W65 400 m Prelims

12:05 PM M75 400 m Prelims

12:11 PM M70 400 m Prelims

12:17 PM M65 400 m Prelims

12:23 PM M60 400 m Prelims

12:30 PM W25-59 Weight Throw Finals

12:30 PM M55 400 m Prelims

1:15 PM M55 Shot Put Finals

12:40 PM M50 400 m Prelims

12:50 PM M45 400 m Prelims

1:00 PM M40 400 m Prelims

1:10 PM M35 400 m Prelims

1:20 PM M30 400 m Prelims

2:00 PM M70-79 Shot Put Finals

2:45 PM M25-49 Shot Put Finals

The rest of the days will be just as full, with events happening back to back.

