US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021: Event timings, start lists, and live streaming details

The US Olympic Track and Field Trials will take place at the redesigned Hayward Field in Oregon from June 18 to June 27 after getting postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the top three athletes in each of the events will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, provided they breach the entry mark.

Rio Olympic heroes like Christian Taylor, Tianna Bartoletta and Kerron Clement will not take part in the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 as they are either nursing injuries or have hung up their boots.

However, there won't be any dearth of quality as the likes of Michelle Carter, Jeff Henderson and Ryan Crouser will return to action to stamp their authority.

Brianna Rollins-McNeal, who won the gold medal in the women's 100m race at the Rio Olympics, will compete in the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 despite being provisionally suspended for doping. She has appealed the decision to CAS and they have allowed her to participate.

However, the final judgment will be handed down before the Tokyo Olympics commences, and if found guilty, she would facea five-year ban.

Event Timings for US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 (All times in PST)

Ryan Crouser will be in action at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for IAAF)

June 18 - 4:03 p.m. - First Round of Women's 1500m

June 18 - 4:30 p.m. - First Round of Women's 400m

June 18 - 4:58 p.m. - First Round of Men's 400m

June 18 - 5:26 p.m. - First Round of Men's 800m

June 18 - 5:54 p.m. - First Round of Women's 5000m

June 18 - 6:37 p.m. - First Round of Women's 100m

June 18 - 7:25 p.m. - Final Round of Men's 10000m

June 18 - 12:00 a.m. - Qualifying Round of Men's Shot Put

June 18 - 4:00 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Discus Throw

June 18 - 4:45 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's High Jump

June 18 - 6:15 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Long Jump

June 18 - 6:30 p.m. - Finals of Men's Shot Put

June 19 - 1:00 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 100m

June 19 - 5:04 p.m. - First Round of Women's 100m Hurdles

June 19 - 5:34 p.m. - First Round of Men's 100m

June 19 - 6:03 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 100m

June 19 - 6:18 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 400m

June 19 - 6:40 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 1500m

June 19 - 7:04 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 800m

June 19 - 7:20 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 400m

June 19 - 7:35 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 400m

June 19 - 7:51 p.m. - Finals of Women's 100m

June 19 - 1:50 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Long Jump

June 19 - 2:50 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Shot Put

June 19 - 4:00 p.m. - Men's Decathlon High Jump

June 19 - 6:18 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 400m

June 19 - 2:15 p.m. - Qualifying round of Men's Javelin Throw

June 19 - 4:30 p.m. - Qualifying round of Men's Pole Vault

June 19 - 5:15 p.m. - Qualifying round of Men's Triple Jump

June 19 - 6:42 p.m. - Finals of Women's Discus Throw

June 20 - 12:15 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

June 20 - 6:03 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 100m Hurdles

June 20 - 6:19 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 100m

June 20 - 6:35 p.m. - First Round of Women's 3000m Steeplechase

June 20 - 7:06 p.m. - Final of Women's 400m

June 20 - 7:15 p.m. - Final of Men's 400m

June 20 - 7:23 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 1500m

June 20 - 7:43 p.m. - Final of Women's 100m Hurdles

June 20 - 7:52 p.m. - Final of Men's 100m

June 20 - 1:20 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

June 20 - 3:45 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

June 20 - 5:15 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Javelin

June 20 - 7:23 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 1500m

June 20 - 5:50 p.m. - Final of Women's High Jump

June 20 - 5:55 p.m. - Final of Women's Triple Jump

Michelle Carter will be in action at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

June 21 - 4:29 p.m. - First Round of Men's 3000m Steeplechase

June 21 - 5:05 p.m. - Final of Women's 1500m

June 21 - 5:28 p.m. - Final of Men's 800m

June 21 - 5:40 p.m. - Final of Women's 5000m

June 21 - 3:30 p.m. - Final of Men's Pole Vault

June 21 - 4:15 p.m. - Final of Men's Javelin Throw

June 21 - 4:40 p.m. - Final of Men's Triple Jump

June 23 - 1:00 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Men's Hammer Throw

June 23 - 3:00 p.m. - Final of Men's Hammer Throw

June 23 - 4:30 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Hammer Throw

June 23 - 6:00 p.m. - Final of Women's Hammer Throw

June 24 - 6:04 p.m. - First Round of Men's 1500m

June 24 - 6:31 p.m. - First Round of Women's 200m

June 24 - 7:00 p.m. - First Round of Women's 800m

June 24 - 7:32 p.m. - First Round of Men's 400m Hurdles

June 24 - 8:04 p.m. - First Round of Men's 5000m

June 24 - 8:47 p.m. - Final of Women's 3000m Steeplechase

June 24 - 1:30 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Shot Put

June 24 - 5:00 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Pole Vault

June 24 - 5:45 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Long Jump

June 24 - 7:05 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Men's Discus Throw

June 24 - 8:00 p.m. - Final of Women's Shot Put

June 25 - 2:04 p.m. - First Round of Men's 200m

June 25 - 2:33 p.m. - First Round of Men's 110m Hurdles

June 25 - 3:02 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 800m

June 25 - 3:18 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 400m Hurdles

June 25 - 3:35 p.m. - First Round of Women's 400m Hurdles

June 25 - 4:05 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 1500m

June 25 - 4:25 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 200m

June 25 - 4:42 p.m. - Finals of Men's 3000m Steeplechase

June 25 - 1:00 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Women's Javelin Throw

June 25 - 2:10 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Men's Long Jump

June 25 - 3:00 p.m. - Qualifying Round of Men's High Jump

June 25 - 3:30 p.m. - Finals of Men's Discus Throw

June 26 - 9:00 a.m. - Finals of Men's 20km Race Walk

June 26 - 9:01 a.m. - Finals of Women's 20km Race Walk

June 26 - 1:15 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

June 26 - 5:30 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 200m

June 26 - 6:03 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 110m Hurdles

June 26 - 6:19 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 400m Hurdles

June 26 - 6:35 p.m. - Finals of Men's 400m Hurdles

June 26 - 6:44 p.m. - Finals of Women's 10000m

June 26 - 7:24 p.m. - Finals of Women's 200m

June 26 - 7:33 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 200m

June 26 - 7:51 p.m. - Finals of Men's 110m Hurdles

June 26 - 5:30 p.m. - Finals of Women's Javelin

June 26 - 5:40 p.m. - Finals of Women's Pole Vault

June 26 - 6:30 p.m. - Finals of Women's Long Jump

June 26 - 2:30 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon High Jump

June 26 - 4:40 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

June 27 - 3:50 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 800m b

June 27 - 4:04 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 800m a

June 27 - 4:20 p.m. - Finals of Women's 400m Hurdles

June 27 - 4:30 p.m. - Finals of Men's 5000m

June 27 - 4:52 p.m. - Finals of Women's 800m

June 27 - 5:10 p.m. - Finals of Men's 1500m

June 27 - 5:22 p.m. - Finals of Men's 200m

June 27 - 3:20 p.m. - Finals of Men's High Jump

June 27 - 4:00 p.m. - Finals of Men's Long Jump

June 28 - 1:00 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

June 28 - 2:15 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

June 28 - 3:50 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 800m b

June 28 - 4:04 p.m. - Women's Heptathlon 800m a

Participants list for US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

Rai Benjamin will be in action at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The participant list can be accessed here.

Live Streaming details of US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

All events will be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold and can be watched on NBC Sports Network on TV.

