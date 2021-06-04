Team USA's Rio Olympic champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal banned for five years

Brianna Rollins-McNeal, who shot to fame after winning the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles race, has been banned for five years. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the decision after the Disciplinary Tribunal sanctioned it on Friday.

The Disciplinary Tribunal found Brianna guilty of "tampering within the results management process." The full report, however, hasn't been made public due to confidentiality issues.

This isn't the first time Brianna has been in the news for the wrong reasons. In 2017, she served a one-year ban after missing three drug tests. Brianna took full responsibility for her mistakes but was unable to compete at the 2017 World Championships.

Can Brianna Rollins-McNeal compete at the 2021 US Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Brianna Rollins-McNeal of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 100 metres hurdles final in the 2016 Rio Olympics (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Despite her ban extending beyond the 2024 Paris Games, Brianna Rollins-McNeal can participate in the 2021 US Olympic Track and Field Trials, which are set to begin on Friday, June 18.

Brianna has appealed the decision to CAS and the court has ruled that she can participate in the US Olympic Trials provisionally. The full appeal, however, will be heard before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin. It will eventually decide whether Brianna can participate in the Tokyo Olympics or not.

Brianna has had an illustrious career in the women's 100m hurdles event. She won the 2012 NACAC U23 Championships in Mexico by posting a time of 12.60s and continued her form a year later by winning a gold medal at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Brianna's time of 12.26s, which she set up in the 2013 USA Track and Field Championships, is the fourth-fastest run in women's history. It will be unfortunate if such a glorious career of an athlete ends on a sour note.

