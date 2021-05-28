Doha Diamond League 2021: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce aims to run below 10.70 this year in women's 100m

Having finished fourth in the 2021 British Grand Prix in the women's 100m, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will aim to reclaim her dominance in the category when she takes the field at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith took the gold medal after clocking 11.35 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce began her professional journey in 2008 by representing Jamaica at the Beijing Olympics in the women's 100m race. Upstaging some of her celebrated compatriots, she took home the gold medal at the age of 21.

Now, she is 34 and is also a mother. Having given birth to her son, Zyon in 2017. Speaking about her motherhood experiences and goals for the ongoing season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said:

"My perspective has definitely changed. I was 21 when I first started. I was not sure what I wanted to do. I was going with the flow and enjoying what I was doing. At 34, I have clear intentions at what I want to do. I have set my goals and one of them is to run below 10.70. Motherhood has definitely enhanced everything about who I am. It requires more sacrifice and commitment. At the end of the day, it is as if I put things from the perspective of my son. It's my priority. Track and field is also my priority. And trying to combine both is such a huge responsibility. That is something I take pride in and I believe it makes my job easier. It makes me more mellow in terms of enjoying practice."

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be her fourth. She has won two gold medals (women's 100m in 2008 and 2012), three silver medals (women's 200m and 4x100m relay in 2012 and 4x100m relay in 2016), and one bronze medal (women's 100m at 2016) in her career. When asked if she has plans to compete at the 2024 Olympics, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce replied:

"2024, no. I don't think so. I have been on the podium so many times. But this time I am trying to run below 10.7. That is a big dream and something I'm working hard towards. To have both (run below 10.7 and finish at podium) would definitely be a blessing. But if you ask me which is better, I would say I want to run 10.6 or even faster."

It's still on the table: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on competing in both 100m and 200m at Tokyo Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a regular fixture in the women's 100m and 200m sprint races at major events. However, making the cut in both races will be tough. When asked if she is aiming to qualify for both the women's 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce replied:

"Listen, the 100m and 200m double is hard. It requires a lot of mental toughness. When I did it in the 2012 (London Olympics), I got gold and silver. In 2013 (World Athletics Championship), I got both golds. If I attempt it this year, it is still on the table. In 2019, I wanted to do the double. But my coach at the time decided against it. In 2020, I could have done it. I wanted to seize the opportunity. It's on the card to do so. We will see how the season progresses and my (Jamaica's) national championship is at the end of June. It's always very tough. So I am hopefully thinking of making the team and making the double."

The women's 100m field in Doha will miss double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, as well as Dina Asher-Smith and Sha'Carri Richardson. Accompanying Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on the starting list will be Mudhawi Al Shammari, Hannah Cunliffe, Alja Del Ponte, Blessing Okagbare, Javianne Oliver, Kiara Parker, and Marie-Josee Ta Lou.