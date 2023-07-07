2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Day 1 Final Results

The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships began yesterday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Championships, set to be held from July 6 to 9 and will serve as the qualifying event for the US athletes who aim to compete at the World Championships in Budapest.

The top three athletes at each event will qualify for the World Championships, if they meet the qualifying standard set for each event. A total of five finals were held on Day 1 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The women's triple jump final, women's javelin throw final, women's 10,000m final, men's 10,000m final and men's discus throw final are the final events held on Day 1. Pro athletes as well as college athletes are competing in the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in a bid to qualify for the World Championships.

In the women's triple jump, Tori Franklin finished in first place, followed by Keturah Orji and Jasmine Moore in second and third-place. Despite finishing in fourth place, Imani Oliver recorded her season's best in the women's triple jump.

Maddie Harris clinched the top spot in the women's javelin throw final. Maggie Malone and Madison Wiltrout finished in second and third places respectively. As far as the women's 10,000m is concerned, Elise Cranny finished first with a time of 32.12.30.

Cranny was five seconds ahead of Alicia Monson, who finished in second place. Natosha Rogers came in third place to close out the top three spots in the women's 10,000m finals.

In the men's 10,000m final, Woody Kincaid won the title. He clocked a time of 28:23.01. Joe Klecker and Sean McGorty earned second and third place finishes. Sam Mattis finished in the top spot in the men's discus throw finals of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Sam was followed by Turner Washington and Brian Williams in second and third place respectively.

Final Results of Day 1 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

The final results of Day 1 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships as revealed on the official website are attached below:

Women's Triple Jump Final

Tori Franklin: 14.44 Keturah Orji: 14.43 Jasmine Moore: 14.19 Imani Oliver: 13.54 Mylana Hearn: 13.38 Titian Marsh: 13.31 Euphenie Andre: 13.15 Alexa Wandy: 13.11

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Maddie Harris: 60.73 Maggie Malone: 58.79 Madison Wiltrout: 55.51 Rebekah Wales: 54.06 Megan Albamonti: 53.72 Ariana Ince: 52.38 Maura Huwalt: 49.10 Maria Bienvenu: 47.69

Women's 10,000m final

Elise Cranny: 32:12.30 Alicia Monson: 32:17.51 Natosha Rogers: 32:22.77 Weini Kelati: 32:30.40 Karissa Schweizer: 32:32.10 Ednah Kurgat: 32:38.99 Emily Venters: 32:45.57 Amanda Vestri: 33:11.26

Men's 10,000m final

Woody Kincaid: 28:23.01 Joe Klecker: 28:24.50 Sean McGorty: 28:24.96 Grant Fisher: 28:25.61 Paul Chelimo: 28:29.34 Conner Mantz: 28:29.36 Isai Rodriguez: 28:32.79 Cole Sprout: 28:39.54

Men's Discus Throw Final

Sam Mattis: 65.93 Turner Washington: 65.60 Brian Williams: 63.36 Joseph Brown: 62.56 Dallin Shurts: 61.92 Reno Tuufuli: 61.72 Jordan Roach: 60.98 Robbie Otal: 59.11

According to the official website of USATF, the finals of women's high jump, men's triple jump, women's 100m and men's 100m will be held on Day 2 of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

