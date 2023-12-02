Sha'Carri Richardson inks a multi-million dollar endorsement deal with Nike until 2028

Sha'Carri Richardson showcased her prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Hungary, Budapest in August. Given her impressive performance, she has secured a few lucrative deals from multiple brands.

The world champion has reportedly sealed a breakthrough deal worth $20m from Nike, a ubiquitous American athletic footwear and apparel brand. Richardson secured a gold medal in the women's 100m and women's 4x100m relay. Moreover, she also won a bronze in the 200m behind Gabby Thomas and Shericka Jackson.

Richardson's journey is the epitome of redemption. Right from missing out on competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to a doping ban to displaying continuous winning streaks this season, she has proved herself worthy of this historic deal.

With this deal, Richardson will be seen engaging and collaborating with the brand for campaigns. The 26-year-old has been sponsored by Nike since 2019. The brand backed the athlete after she rose to fame at Louisiana State University and stayed by her side even after she missed the Olympics.

She is regularly spotted donning Nike's products during her races. At the World Championships in Budapest, she was seen wearing Nike's Swoosh while competing. Apart from Nike, Richardson is also sponsored by Beats and Apple Music.

Sha'Carri Richardson has featured in Nike's 'Runaway Anywhere' campaign

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson was featured in Nike's 'Runaway Anywhere' campaign a few months back. The campaign included a mixed group of women who are redefining fashion in their own ways.

The American sprinter was seen alongside seven remarkable women including Midge Purce, an American soccer player, and other talented women stylists and costume designers.

The brand took to social media to celebrate these women's journey for defying the boundaries of fashion.

"Here’s to 8 women who are effortlessly expanding the boundaries of fashion – just by being themselves," the video was captioned.

Richardson has never been shy about her appearance. She is always spotted experimenting with fashion, including during her races. Most of her fashion inspiration comes from Florence Griffith-Joyner and her grandmother. She is frequently seen donning vibrant hair, long eyelashes, eye-catching long nails, and stunning outfits.

Apart from Richardson, Nike also has endorsements with multiple other female athletes including Dina Asher-Smith, Chase Ealey, Katie Moon, Athing Mu, and Yulimar Rojas.