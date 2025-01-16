"Don't play with us"- Netizens wonder if Dax is buying TikTok as video with CEO Shou Zhi Chew goes viral

With the impending ban on TikTok, several individuals were rumored to buy the short-form video app, including Elon Musk and content creator Mr. Beast, with Dax seemingly being added to the list recently. Nigerian-Canadian rapper Dax shared a post with Shou Zhi Chew on TikTok, whose caption read:

"I'll buy TikTok, so it doesn't get banned."

This video, shared on Wednesday, January 15, soon went viral, even on other social media platforms, including X. As of now, the original video has garnered more than 13K comments. Several netizens flood the platform with their reactions.

Here are some popular responses found on social media.

A netizen reacts to Dax stating he could buy the app (Image via TikTok/@thatsdax)

More fan reactions to Dax's post (Image via TikTok/@thatsdax)

A user tweeted:

"After buying it change the name from TikTok to Daxtok 🫵🏽💯."

"I wish this was real. Wait is it real?" questioned a netizen.

"Trust you dax it's a good idea though seems unmatch but you gat what it takes measures the risk and the gain if the risk worth it why not," added a tweet.

One user asked:

"Is for real @thatsdax ? PLEASE ANSWER ME."

For the unversed, born in March 1994, Dax first gained recognition in 2017 after releasing his song Cash Me Outside, which also featured Danielle Bregoli. He was raised in Ottawa before shifting to Wichita and then to Los Angeles.

TikTok CEO might attend Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025

As per a report by The New York Times, dated Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the app's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, could attend Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20. Chew would reportedly be seated in a position of honor on the dais. The CEO will be joined by other moguls like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

The invitation was reportedly sent by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee. In 2020, while the incoming President favored banning the short-form video app, he currently expressed a different opinion. As per The Guardian, Trump is even considering delaying the ban on January 19.

Last year, Trump became more accepting of the platform and even credited it for playing a prominent part in his presidential campaign, which he ultimately won. According to the report in The New York Times, Trump changed his stance about the app after he became associated with Republican megadonor Jeff Yass.

For the unaware, Chew holds shares in ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the app.

As for the case surrounding whether the app should be banned or not, the Supreme Court heard arguments from both ends on January 10, 2025. The court will now decide whether to enforce the ban if the app isn't sold to an American company or to pause the process and get more time.

