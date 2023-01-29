Jonathan Majors reveals his 6,100-calorie diet for upcoming bodybuilding film ‘Magazine Dreams’

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is set to portray an amateur bodybuilder this year on the silver screen. Majors followed a 6,100-calorie diet and exercised three times daily for the upcoming bodybuilding film, Magazine Dreams, in order to get into shape for the challenging acting role.

Majors recently spoke with Variety about his diet and exercise routine that helped him bulk up for the character of amateur bodybuilder Killian Maddox in the movie Magazine Dreams, which made its world debut on January 20 at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Majors told Variety:

"I’m 6 feet tall. I’m 202 pounds... In order to sustain that and to grow that you have to eat as much protein that you weigh. I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. That included the pre-work and the post-work of ‘Creed III.’ The normal bodybuilder works out twice a day."

Jonathan Majors will play Killian Maddox, a male bodybuilder who morphs into a monstrous beast of self-destruction and wrath. Giving an insight into his workout routine, Majors stated:

"I’m playing Killian Maddox… Playing him you don’t fu** around. What ended up happening is I would train two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap. Meanwhile, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. That’s just for me. I like it."

Additionally, Mike O'Hearn, a well-known bodybuilder and former Mr. Universe, plays Brad Vanderhorn in Magazine Dreams. According to IMDb, Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Harriet Sansom Harris, and a few more will star in Elijah Bynum's Magazine Dreams.

Jonathan Majors' career so far

Jonathan Majors was born in Lompoc, California, on September 7, 1989. He spent his childhood with his mother and two siblings. According to Majors, his father vanished one day, only to reappear seventeen years later. Since reuniting with his father, the family has moved on to live in Texas.

Jonathan was a student at Yale University. While still a Yale student, Majors landed his first on-screen role in the ABC drama When We Rise. Majors portrayed real-life LGBT activist Ken Jones in the series.

Jonathan Majors' role in the highly-acclaimed indie drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) was his claim to fame. Barack Obama, a former president of the United States, described the movie as one of the greatest he had ever seen.

Jonathan was cast as Chadwick Boseman's sidekick in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods (2020). Before getting bigger gigs, Majors was climbing the ranks of the business. He was chosen to star in Marvel's He Who Remains in the series Loki on Disney+.

Majors has a full 2023 planned for his followers, including the release of several popular ventures. In the forthcoming movies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he will portray Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors will also appear in the upcoming Creed III edition of the successful Rocky series. He will co-star with Michael B. Jordan as boxing prodigy Damian "Dame" Anderson.

