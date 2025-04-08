Who joined Meghan Markle in Confessions of a Female Founder’s pilot? Duchess of Sussex opens up about "brutalizing" media backlash on her podcast

Meghan Markle’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, recently had its pilot episode on April 8. During the same time, Markle made an admission about the "media backlash" she has reportedly encountered in recent years.

The first episode of the podcast featured an interview with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the CEO of Bumble. During the same time and talking about the media backlash, Herd told Meghan Markle:

“When I see the way that you’ve been treated in the media, which is a magnitude I’ll never understand, my heart breaks for you. It’s not fair, and it’s brutalising.”

Meghan Markle agreed, saying:

“Well, maybe because you understand it in whatever degree, you know how to show up for me.”

Additionally, apart from this, they talked about their experiences with postpartum preeclampsia, which is associated with elevated blood pressure and an excess of protein in the urine in the days or weeks following childbirth. Herd then defined it as "life or death, truly.”

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been criticised by the media for a long time

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared her thoughts on her life and other topics in the eight-episode series of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan. Meghan Markle spoke with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble and a personal friend, for the inaugural edition of her new podcast.

The entrepreneur further discussed the impact of internet criticism. Markle then admitted that she has been under a lot of scrutiny for everything from her business choices to her wardrobe choices.

Herd went on to discuss Meghan Markle's media criticism, recalling how she saw Markle on "the cover of every single magazine and newspaper" when strolling through an Irish airport. Talking about it, Herd said:

“I’m in Ireland – [you’re] back home in California doing school drop-off, [you’re] the front page of every single one of these things.”

As the Duchess of Sussex agreed, Herd went on to praise her for her "capacity to endure despite that." Markle then referred to their common experience of receiving media backlash by saying, "We turtle," alluding to the natural tendency to withdraw inside oneself.

Meghan Markle then continued:

“No matter what point you’re at there's going to be a point where you’re going to take a hit and you’re going to have to decide whether you’re going to cower, or if you’re going to conquer or rise above it.”

Additionally, Markle and Herd further went on to talk about how they overcame media scrutiny and online hostility, which they both experienced. Markle also underlined the significance of choosing to "cower or conquer" in the face of such hardship.

For context, Independent reported on April 7 that Meghan Markle has been the focus of a frenzy ever since she married Prince Harry in 2018, with every action, piece of apparel, and business choice being closely examined and dissected. In 2021, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that the couple's decision to relocate to California was "largely" due to tabloid prejudice.

Additionally, according to research, she had twice as many unfavourable headlines as good ones between 2018 and 2019. Furthermore, as per GB News’ April 7 report, Markle's As Ever raspberry spread has lately been under fire after several consumers complained about its watery nature.

Meghan's product is officially referred to as a "spread" and includes raspberries, organic pure cane sugar, fruit pectin, and organic lemon juice concentrate. Markle is not permitted to refer to the product as jam since the FDA mandates that jam contain at least 45% fruit and 55% sugar.

Recognising its consistency, it is written on the As Ever website that the spread "is crafted with a fluid texture so it can be drizzled, spread, poured, and enjoyed for so much more than your morning toast.” However, social media users were quick to criticise the same.

Shortly after the premiere of her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, she revealed plans for her upcoming podcast. The eight-part series, which was produced by Lemonada Media and premiered on Tuesday morning, April 8, will follow her adventures as an entrepreneur while she hosts other female entrepreneurs.

