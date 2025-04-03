What is Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand? Duchess of Sussex defends her business ventures, says, "I need to work"

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recently defended her right to a career and life outside the monarchy. The 43-year-old former actress addressed the same, speaking to The New York Times in an article published on April 2, 2025, saying:

“I need to work, and I love to work,”

Markle's remarks came amidst celebrating the launch of her new lifestyle brand named As Ever on April 2, 2025. The Duchess noted that she had been employed since the age of 13, up until her marriage to Prince Harry.

“This is a way I can connect my home life and my work.”

Meghan and Prince Harry have embarked on parallel careers in media and business since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and have been faced with both praise and criticism along their path.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever

As Ever, inaugurated on April 2, 2025, is a lifestyle brand housing a collection of products such as fruit spreads, teas, and honeycomb. The brand, initially known as American Riviera Orchard, was rebranded to As Ever following trademark challenges.

Markle also posted a statement on her Instagram the night before her launch, thanking the "fellas" in her life who had remained the "best partners through thick and thin."

Meghan expressed her gratitude towards director-photographer Jake Rosenberg, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and Made by Article founder Ryan Sax. She said they had "supported and believed in [her] creative vision" for over a decade.

She added:

"You have supported and believed in my creative vision since The Tig, and here we are all these years later creating magic in a different way."

The store sold out all its products within an hour of launching it, as per another Instagram post by Markle from the day of the launch.

Meghan Markle's other projects

The Suits star shared the news of her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, via Instagram on March 13, 2025. Markle has paired up with Lemonada Media and is set to release the first episode on April 8.

This is Meghan Markle's second podcast after Archetypes in 2022, produced by the Archewell media company launched by Prince Harry and Markle, was pulled from Spotify.

As per the New York Post report dated June 15, 2023, the couple had not created enough material to be compensated in full for the approximately $20 million arrangement. Spotify and Archwell Audio stated that they had "mutually agreed to part ways."

Meghan Markle has also recently released a series on Netflix titled With Love, Meghan. According to the Daily Mail, Markle's multi-year deal with Netflix has reportedly been met with internal skepticism, with some doubting that their content can hold audience interest for the long haul.

Nevertheless, the first season of With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, 2025. According to Entertainment Weekly, it has been renewed for another season, set to release in the fall of 2025.

Netflix also continues to be Markle's business partner for her brand As Ever and will reportedly begin selling her lifestyle range at two U.S. mega-malls later this year.

