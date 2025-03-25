Meghan Markle unveils new podcast trailer, teases discussing “billion-dollar businesses” and engaging in “girl talk”

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently joined forces with Lemonada Media for her latest podcasting endeavour. A teaser of her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, hints at "highs—and the lows" and even "some girl talk" ahead of its launch on April 8.

Ad

On March 25, People Magazine announced the project and unveiled its first teaser. Meghan Markle said in the preview:

“I’m Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.”

Ad

Trending

She continued:

“We’re diving into the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we’re going to get some girl talk!”

Meghan Markle's second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is her first collaboration with Lemonada Media. Meghan's first show, Archetypes, was launched in 2022. However, Meghan and Prince Harry's Spotify contract for the show expired in 2023.

Ad

Meghan Markle revealed the first teaser of the eight-episode podcast

As per People Magazine's March 25 report, in the trailer of the podcast, a variety of guests could be heard discussing their own victories and challenges. While the guests aren't named, their voices from the eight-part series can be heard throughout the trailer.

One guest mentioned that something began to rise steadily, and that their website had between 5,000 and 10,000 users. Another reflected on a pivotal moment, stating that they realised that they would rather stand for something than sell a ton of goods and do nothing.

Ad

Another guest shared on air that they didn't have any money, and nobody was calling them. At one point, when Meghan Markle questioned one guest, the conversation shifted from professional to personal.

Ad

She could be heard asking:

“Are you saying you’re not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks? What’s happening?”

However, these dialogues are fragmented and don't seem to make much sense. On the other hand, Meghan also mentioned her new lifestyle endeavour in the trailer, stating that in the midst of all of this, she is starting her own company and is thrilled to share with her audience various helpful tips she has reportedly received.

Ad

She further added:

"So join me for Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonada Media, which by the way, is also female-founded. Launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts. Let’s do this, ladies.”

As the trailer came to an end, Meghan mentioned the same line she had used in an interview she had in The New York Times on August 29, 2024, as heard in the podcast preview.

Ad

“This is not Shark Tank, think of this as ‘dolphin tank.’ These are very friendly waters—it’s all going to be good,” she said.

Ad

The title, topic content, and release date of Confessions of a Female Founder were revealed on March 13 of this year, after the rebranding of the podcast was announced in February 2024.

In a March 3, 2025, exclusive interview, while talking about the podcast, Meghan told People Magazine:

“What’s been meaningful is being able to talk about my own entrepreneurial journey with other female founders.. You’re just trying to figure out how to walk, then you want to learn how to run, and then you want to learn how to fly. All of those things take time..."

Ad

She further continued:

"The entrepreneurial journey, for anyone, is a lot, and I’m also really, really lucky that so many of my close friends are female founders that I can glean advice from.”

Meghan Markle didn't say anything else or reveal any additional information about the podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback