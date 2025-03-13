"What has she founded"— Internet reacts to Meghan Markle announcing her new podcast, Confessions of Female Founder

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently revealed her return to podcasting through Confessions of a Female Founder, which launches together with Lemonada Media on April 8. Under the eight-episode series, Markle provides personalized exchanges with established female business owners to reveal their experiences building their companies.

"I'm so proud of what we're creating, and the candid conversations that I'm able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business," Meghan Markle said in a statement as per People (March 13).

She further added:

"Through my friendships and relationships, we're able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they're building a business, and that I'm able to tap into as I'm building my own business with As ever."

Shortly after the announcement, social media erupted with mixed reactions.

"What has she founded, just curious," one X(formerly Twitter) user commented .

"Empowering women through honest conversations," another user wrote .

"I really can't wait. Do we have a list of guests?" another person said.

The public responded differently to Meghan Markle's podcast initiative because some people lauded her woman empowerment drive, yet others doubted her authenticity and creativity.

"Another heart attack is coming for the British Media," one X user said.

"She is not empowering. She married a prince and doing random things now aka PR instead of actual work. What is the difference between this woman and some Kardashians?" another user shared .

"Great, can't wait to not listen. Another idea stolen from another woman, Meghan does not have any original ideas at all," a user commented .

Meghan Markle's podcast journey: From Archetypes to Confessions of a Female Founder

Confessions of a Female Founder marks Meghan Markle's second podcast project. Her first, Archetypes, debuted in 2022 as part of a $20 million deal with Spotify but ended in 2023 after just one season. The series aimed to explore stereotypes that women face and featured guests such as Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

Following the end of her Spotify deal, Meghan Markle partnered with Lemonada Media in early 2024. This new collaboration was intended to give her more creative freedom and align with Lemonada's focus on storytelling from a female perspective.

"As female founders ourselves, Steph and I are grateful to get a chance to build alongside Meghan the exact podcast we needed when we started Lemonada," Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer said in a statement as per People.

Meghan Markle's return to podcasting follows the launch of her lifestyle brand, As ever, and her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. The royal personage Duchess of Sussex maintains a constant growth of her personal branding through business ownership and multimedia work.

'As ever' functions as a wellness brand that provides a selection of sustainability-focused lifestyle products that support self-care practices.

With Love, Meghan, on Netflix, debuted on March 4, 2025, to showcase personal well-being and contemporary aspects of life in the series. A second season renewal indicates excellent viewer feedback for the TV show.

Lemonada Media, which produces the podcast, is known for its diverse content. Other notable shows on the platform include Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Fail Better with David Duchovny. With Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan joins a roster of prominent hosts bringing personal stories and industry insights to audiences worldwide.

According to British Vogue, Confessions of a Female Founder is set to premiere with a trailer on March 25, and the first full episode will be released on April 8. The series aims to provide an inside look into the world of female entrepreneurship, featuring industry leaders sharing their experiences.

