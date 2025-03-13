Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson discuss how they were "physically close" growing up in their new podcast

The first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, which aired on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, featured the former First Lady of the United States having a conversation with her brother Craig Robinson.

Notably, a video of the discussion also went viral, in which the duo recalled their childhood days, addressing certain things while they were growing up together. A portion of Michelle and Craig talking to each other was also shared by Oli London on X (formerly Twitter), and it features Obama saying:

“You and me, we were physically close growing up.”

Craig said in response that they shared a bedroom, and Michelle Obama said that she remembers the same as she mentioned:

“Of course. That was our life growing up. Shared the same room until you went to high school. Right? Let’s just first recall how small the apartments we lived in, you know, it seemed like it was huge but it was essentially two bedrooms.”

While Robinson claimed that they had only one bedroom, Michelle stated that their parents used to stay in the room Craig was referring to. Michelle Obama also questioned Craig if he would consider it a bedroom, and Robinson replied by saying:

“But that was the only bedroom. The room that we were in was actually the living room and the living room that we, what we called the living room was actually the dining room.”

According to People magazine, Craig and Michelle spent their childhood in Illinois. The duo's mother, Marian Shields Robinson, passed away last year. Robinson had the opportunity to join Princeton University, but he considered rejecting the same as he was not ready to pay a lot of money. But he attended Princeton after being persuaded by his father.

He served as an assistant basketball coach at Northwestern University in the past and completed his further studies at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Michelle Obama announced the new podcast around two days ago

The arrival of The Michelle Obama Podcast was confirmed on March 11, 2025. A report by NBC News stated that the podcast would feature interviews with guests such as Issa Rae and Keke Palmer. The outlet also acquired a press release, saying that the podcast will cover things that bring changes to everyone's lives.

Notably, this is the third podcast by Michelle after she launched another podcast of the same name around five years ago. Her first podcast was titled The Light We Carry, which came out in 2023. Media company Higher Ground serves as the producer of Michelle's latest podcast.

While speaking to NBC News about the podcast, Michelle Obama said that everyone around the world has different questions in their respective minds and that they are approaching anyone to find the answers. She further stated:

“There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing – whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships – but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

In addition, Michelle shared an Instagram post on March 12, 2025, where she expressed her excitement about joining her brother in the first episode, saying that they have been with each other for decades. Michelle also requested everyone to visit IMOpod.com if they wanted her and Craig to discuss a certain topic.

