Keke Palmer, an accomplished actress in Akeelah and the Bee, recently opened up about her favorite high-protein snacks in an interview with the popular YouTube channel Cocoa Butter. Palmer has consistently stood out due to her television, film, and music performances. By earning the 'Entertainer of the Year ' at the NAACP Image Awards, Palmer is recognized as one of Hollywood's most engaging talents.

Ad

During the interview, Keke shared that their snack choices are not only simple but also rich in nutrients, making them perfect for individuals leading busy lifestyles.

Keke Palmer's go-to-snack - Partake cookies

Enter caption

Palmer stated in the interview:

Ad

“I mean, I can eat anything, I like Partake cookies, hummus, wine—I don’t know that I’m a person that likes one specific snack.”

One of Palmer's favorite snack options is Partake cookies. The brand specializes in allergen-free and vegan cookies. These cookies are a healthier alternative to traditional snacks, as they are lower in added sugar. A single Partake cookie contains only 3 grams of added sugar, making it a healthy option for snackers.

Ad

Healthy snack picks - Whipped Hummus and Wine

Homemade Hummus - Source: Getty

In addition to the Partake cookies, Palmer indulges in Hummus, a healthy snack with great nutritional benefits. Hummus is a plant-based protein with healthy fats and fibers, making it a nourishing snack choice.

Ad

Pair the Hummus with pita chips and vegetables to create a flavor combination. The blend of smooth and savory hummus complements the crisp chips and veggies, making a perfect balance of texture. This snack is a good mix of healthy fats, carbohydrates, and protein for a nutritious meal.

Keke suggests trying whipped hummus, a light-textured dip, along with pita chips. They occasionally enjoy a glass of wine, as moderate wine consumption is said to enhance heart health.

Ad

Keke Palmer's favorite snack combo - Nut Thins and Tuna

Canned Tuna with Thin Nuts for quick snacking (Image via Getty)

While Keke Palmer enjoys a variety of snacks, one healthy meal option is crave-worthy. The go-to snack with a simple nature and deep flavors is Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins paired with Tuna. Palmer expresses her love for high-protein, savory dishes.

Ad

“I like a little bit of the (Blue Diamond Almond) Nut Thins, very good with some tuna, love that.”

The crunchy nuts complement the richness of the tuna, creating a protein-packed snack. She prefers a particular brand of tuna - Starkist, a brand of canned tuna recently mentioned as one of the best-canned tuna in oil.

Palmer's snack choices highlight her perception of a balanced, flavorful food with packed nutrition. From hearty meals to simple snacks, Palmer shows that snacks can be both delicious and healthy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback