Costco releases new Butter Sugar cookies for Valentine’s Day: Price, availability, and more details explored

The new Costco Butter Sugar cookies have been launched just in time for Valentine's 2025. The newly launched cookies are covered in white, red, and pink heart sprinkles in the spirit of V-Day.

Available in packs of 24, the Costco Butter Sugar cookies are priced at $9.99. Customers can expect to find them in the wholesale store's bakery section. As seen with their previous Valentine's launches, these cookies may be limited edition, so they would only be available until supplies last. They are made by Costco's Kirkland brand, a familiar label for regulars.

What are Costco's Butter Sugar Cookies

Butter sugar cookies are usually soft, rich cookies that pair well with most flavors and toppings and make for a great sweet snack. They have a simple yet rich buttery sweetness in terms of flavor. The generous use of butter in the recipe is the key to having the perfect melt-in-your-mouth cookie.

The Valentine's 2025 special butter sugar cookies are already available at Costco. The cookies come in $9.99 boxes of 24 cookies, down to about $0.42 per cookie. The brand's bakery and sweet products have been a fan favorite, as seen with the Béquet Caramel Candies. Their almond croissants have also been a popular item.

A Costco Valentine's

The Valentine's Butter Sugar Cookies are not the first time Costco has done something special for Valentine's Day. Over the years, Costco has brought heart-shaped ravioli and heart-shaped chocolate-dipped cookies for Valentine's. This year, the brand has brought back chocolate-dipped strawberries and the new butter sugar cookie. A box of these strawberries is priced at $14.99.

They have often been well-received by customers. However, according to the Tasting Table, Costco's new Valentine's cookie seems a little lackluster compared to products from previous years.

Apart from sweet treats, customers can also shop for Valentine's presents from the store. Forever Rose gift boxes, retailing at $89.99, last a year with no maintenance.

For those wanting to try something new and different, the viral Dubai chocolate that has been doing rounds on social media is also available at the warehouse store. Customers can get a box of 41 for $17.99

Brands gearing up for Valentine's 2025

Valentine's Day is celebrated as the Day of Love on February 14 worldwide. Many brands launch offers and Valentine's-themed products to mark the occasion yearly, just as Costco has with the cookies.

Cookie brand Crumbl has also launched a Valentine's Day special menu featuring six new cookies. Papa John's has gone down the road of nostalgia and brought back the heart-shaped pizza to mark the Day of Love.

Costco's practice of launching holiday edition sweet treats continues with the Valentine's Butter Sugar Cookies.

