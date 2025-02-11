All you need to know about Crumbl’s new Valentine’s Day menu

Beloved cookie brand Crumbl has launched a new Valentine's Day special menu. It features six cookies that bring the flavors of strawberry, chocolate, and even M&Ms.

Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley co-founded the company back in 2017 in Utah. It has now become one of the most popular cookie chains in the United States, with outlets across the country. It features six new cookies each week on its menu.

Many brands have released new menus, collaborations, and offers for Valentine's Day and Crumbl is no different.

Crumbl Valentine's Day menu explored

The new Valentine's Day special menu features six cookies. They are - Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Valentine's M&M's, Valentine's Confetti, The Original Pink Sugar, Molten Lava, and Milk Chocolate Chip. Let's take a look at them in detail:

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

The description of this cookie on Crumbl's website reads:

"A chocolate cookies & cream cookie smothered with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate."

It has an average rating of 4.26 on their website with over 51,000 reviews and some customers even labeled it as their Top 5 cookies of all time.

Valentine's M&M's Cookie

It is a classic cookie but is mixed and topped with red, white, and pink crunchy M&M's. This has an average rating of 4.16 with over 25,000 reviews. It's certainly a hit among the kids, as per the reviews.

Valentine's Confetti

The description for this cookie reads:

"A soft sugar cookie mixed with pink and red heart-shaped sprinkles."

This has a 4.03 average rating with over 21,000 reviews. Many reviewers enjoyed the fact that it came without any icing, making it a perfect sweet treat.

The Original Pink Sugar

This is one of Crumbl's original recipes. It features an almond cookie topped with a swoop of pink-colored almond frosting.

This has an average rating of 4.23 with over 40,000 reviews. Many reviewers have hailed this as their favorite cookie of all time, urging the chain to bring it into the menu more often.

Molten Lava

This one is for chocolate enthusiasts. It features hot fudge oozing out of a dark chocolate cookie that is sprinkled with powdered sugar.

This has an average rating of 4.46 after over 78,000 reviews. Many reviewers hailed it as their favorite cookie, expressing how they enjoyed its decadence.

Milk Chocolate Chip

As the name suggests, this is a classic milk chocolate chip cookie. It has a 4.5 average rating after 465,000 reviews. Reviewers enjoy its simplicity and flavors, especially when consumed warm.

Availability and other details

These cookies are available for the week of February 11 to February 16, 2025. Customers can order them through Crumbl's website or visit their outlets.

The company uses fresh ingredients and the cookies are also baked freshly. Hence, customers are urged to consume them soon after purchasing. Chilled cookies need to be either eaten or refrigerated within two hours!

Customers can also check out the allergen information on the company website.

Crumbl's Strawberry Cake

The cookie chain has also released a new cookie cake for Valentine's Week. It features two fluffy strawberry cakes with strawberry cream cheese frosting between them and on top of them. It also has a house-made jam.

This cake has an average rating of 4.67 on the website with over 650 reviews with most reviewers hailing its strawberry flavor.

